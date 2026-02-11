Join Our Team as a Mechanical Design Engineer in Lund
2026-02-11
Join Our Team as a Mechanical Design Engineer in Sweden!
We are looking for a skilled and experienced Mechanical Design Engineer to join our Hardware Team. In this role, you will be involved in the full product lifecycle-from early concept development and prototyping, through industrialization and mass production, all the way to End of Commercialization.
If you enjoy working hands-on, solving complex design challenges, and collaborating across disciplines, this is a great opportunity to contribute to a broad portfolio of innovative products!
What drives us at Schneider Electric?
For us, impact isn't just a term paraded across posters or social media; it's encoded into our culture. After all, Schneider makes companies, infrastructure, buildings, homes, data centers, and entire industries more efficient and sustainable. With us, you'll contribute to tackling the climate crisis head-on, and accelerating the energy transition the planet urgently needs. There's a reason why we're consistently ranked among the most sustainable companies in the world. Here, you can pursue your dream career while actively making a long-term, positive impact on the planet.
With us, you'll contribute to tackling the climate crisis head-on, and accelerating the energy transition the planet urgently needs. What's more, we help tens of millions of people in underserved communities gain access to energy and education - so you're making the world a fairer place, too. You'll sit among colleagues with vastly different personal and professional backgrounds, all united by a vision of a better world.
What you'll do
Drive mechanical design from initial concept to final product release.
Create and evaluate prototypes, including 3D printing and iterative testing.
Optimize designs for high-volume manufacturing, primarily in plastic components.
Define and verify quality requirements and ensure designs meet performance, safety, and reliability standards.
Collaborate closely with cross functional teams, including Electronics, PCB Design, Product Management, Industrialization, Supply Chain, and global manufacturing sites.
Maintain design documentation using Creo (CAD) and Windchill (PDM).
Support multiple projects simultaneously within a dynamic environment and a broad product portfolio.
Essential for the Role
Several years of experience as a Mechanical Design Engineer.
Strong experience across the full design chain:
Early design and concept work
Prototyping and 3D printing
Design for mass production
Quality definition and validation
Proficiency in Creo and Windchill.
Solid understanding of plastic part design; experience with sheet metal is a plus.
Ability to collaborate effectively with various engineering and business disciplines.
Comfortable managing multiple tasks and projects in parallel.
Why Schneider Electric?
Flexibility: With our Global Flexibility at Work policy, and our hybrid work model, we empower our employees for their work-life integration.
Career Development: We provide a rich environment for our people to grow and learn every day through our career development model.
Good Benefits: Schneider Electric offers a robust benefits package to support our employees such as paid family leave, a culture of wellness and much more.
Inclusive Environment: We build a culture of respect where everyone feels safe to be their authentic selves. We are fully committed to inclusion, and our policies and culture reflect this commitment
So, what's Next?
If you're ready to take on a high-impact role in a dynamic environment, we'd love to hear from you. Apply now and help us shape the future of industrial project management.
Where can I find out more?
About Schneider Electric: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbldHPFltQQ
We are proudly #1 in the World's Most Sustainable Corporation 2025
