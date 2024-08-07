Join Cyient as a Technical Writer!
2024-08-07
Would you like to collaborate with major players in the railway industry and use your expertise as a technical writer to ensure the efficient and safe operations of trains? You should apply today for the Technical Writer position with our client, Cyient!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Cyient is a global company that offers services in technology, networks, and operations. The company provides solutions and services to a variety of industries, including aerospace, space, defense, energy, infrastructure, medical technology, telecommunications, and transportation.
As a Technical Writer, you will create maintenance manuals for Cyient's client, Alstom, which is one of the largest companies in the railway industry. To create these documents, you will work closely with system and maintenance engineers from Alstom, transforming complex technical information into clear instructions.
This assignment spans one year and offers the opportunity to work remotely, with the requirement to be on-site at Alstom in Västerås at the start of the assignment and one week per month thereafter.
You are offered
• An opportunity to grow and develop your skills in an exciting sector that is crucial to society
• Work in a field characterized by technological advancements, making the role both stimulating and challenging!
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Collaborate with system and maintenance engineers to transform technical information into maintenance manuals.
• Create maintenance manuals for trains in Swedish using the Arbortext tool.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Experience as a technical writer, with proven expertise in structured documentation.
• Strong proficiency in both Swedish and English, as the maintenance manuals will be in Swedish.
• Possess a university or higher education degree in electronics, mechanics, or a related field.
• Background in the rail domain.
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous experience working with the tool Arbortext.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Aesthetic
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
