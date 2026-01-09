Join Crane Currency As A Electrical Engineer In Tumba
Join Crane Currency as a Electrical Engineer in TUMBA and make a difference where people truly matter.
Who we are:
Crane Currency is a premier industrial technology company and a pioneer in currency manufacturing and advanced micro-optics technology for securing physical products. Yes, chances are you have our product in your wallet right now! Our sophisticated equipment and software leverage proprietary core capabilities with detection and sensing technologies. Around the world, our customers trust us to anticipate their needs with innovative, reliable, and high-quality currency & authentication solutions and services-just as they have for generations. Learn more at www.cranecurrency.com
How you will make an impact:
In your role as an Electrical Engineer at Crane AB, you will maintain and optimize our facility's electrical systems to ensure reliability and efficiency. You will troubleshoot and modify systems, document switchgear inspections, and develop a 5-year maintenance budget. Additionally, you will participate in projects, support activities, implement continuous improvement and LEAN methodologies, manage materials and subcontractors, maintain professional competence, and initiate supplier selection processes.
In your role you will also:
Update facility registers as well as PM templates and work instructions.
Together with the facility function, define reinvestment needs within electrical power.
Participate in investigations and projects within electrical power as a requirements setter.
Perform troubleshooting, modification, and programming of control system code.
Ensure that switchgear inspections are carried out according to plan and documented.
Develop a 5-year budget plan for the maintenance of electrical equipment.
Receive orders for corrective work via phone from internal customers during day shifts and on-call duty.
Operate according to Crane AB's policies and management system for the SMAK areas: Safety, Environment, Work Environment, and Quality.
Knowledge and expertise that matter most for this role:
Required:
Technical education at the high school level in electrical engineering, 3 years, with a focus on industrial electrical engineering or equivalent competence. Documented expertise in electrical systems
3-5 years of experience in performing qualified maintenance work within a high-performance industrial environment.
AutoCAD
Reading and understanding electrical and instrumentation drawings
Swedish Fluency both verbal and written is a requirement
English Fluency both verbal and written is a requirement
Meritorious:
Experience in LEAN work and continuous improvements.
Troubleshooting in various control systems, e.g., ABB 800xA , Siemens TIA Portal, Honeywell. Knowledge of high voltage and AutoCAD
Writing RFQ (Request for Quotation)
Project planning
Electrical authorization
Benefits
How we will care for you:
We offer top-notch medical benefits including a wellness allowance and reimbursement for medicines and medical care, opportunities for personal development, community engagement activities, competitive compensation, vacation, parental leave, and multiple tiers of retirement plans. Discover more about our benefits here https://www.cranecurrency.com/careers/benefits/
What drives our team:
We are a passionate team of 1,200 creators and problem solvers, united by our purpose, we give people confidence every day in moments that matter. This comes to life through our Shared Values:
People Matter
Do the Right Thing
Trusted Partner
Innovate for Growth
Always Improving
Learn more about our values and culture: https://www.cranecurrency.com/careers/life-at-crane-currency/
You can also check us out at: https://www.glassdoor.com/Reviews/Crane-Currency-Reviews-E1187198.htm
Where we are:
Your role is in Tumba, Stockholm, located in the historic Tumba Bruk area, ten-minute walking distance from the train station, 30 km south of Stockholm, and about 20 minutes from Stockholm Central Station. Check out what makes Tumba a great place to live and work here: https://www.cranecurrency.com/media/12rbruyv/0133-ex55-crane-currency-tumba-sweden-site-location-package-october-2024-lr.pdf
• ----
Crane Currency is a drug free workplace.
Crane NXT is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, or national origin or any other characteristic protected under applicable local law.
