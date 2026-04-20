Job-Coach
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Stockholm Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Huddinge
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eller i hela Sverige
A non-profit initiative is looking for a Job Coach to support newcomers and other individuals who are far from the labour market in understanding the Swedish labour market and moving closer to employment.
The initiative focuses on helping participants strengthen their employability through individual guidance, practical job search support, labour market orientation, and targeted activities that increase confidence, knowledge, and readiness for work or career development in Sweden.
The role involves supporting participants in identifying realistic opportunities based on their background, experience, language level, and current situation. It also includes helping them understand employer expectations, recruitment processes, available pathways into different sectors, and the steps needed to move closer to employment, further studies, or long-term career development.Location:StockholmWe are looking for:Job CoachResponsibilities:- Holding individual job coaching sessions with participants- Supporting participants in understanding the real situation on the Swedish labour market, including requirements, competition, language expectations, and different entry paths- Creating individual action plans and personalized job search and career development strategies- Providing practical support with CVs, cover letters, LinkedIn, job search strategy, and interview preparation- Informing participants about different opportunities in the Swedish labour market, such as sectors with recruitment needs, education pathways, validation, internships, and other relevant support options- Motivating and guiding participants to take active steps towards employment or education- Taking part in outreach activities and contributing to reaching the target group through relevant channels and partnerships- Delivering workshops and group activities on topics such as job search, the Swedish labour market, interview preparation, networking, CV writing, and career planning, if willing- Supporting participants in setting realistic goals and identifying suitable next steps based on their individual situation- Following up on participants' progress and maintaining clear and structured documentation of support provided- Contributing to participant engagement and helping build trust and motivation throughout the programme- Collaborating with colleagues and contributing to the further development of methods, materials, and participant supportRequirements:- You have experience working with people from different backgrounds and thrive in a supportive and relationship-based role- You have a good understanding of the Swedish labour market and what is required to establish oneself in Sweden- You have experience in coaching, guidance, recruitment, labour market services, or other work considered equivalent- You have the ability to turn labour market knowledge into concrete advice and realistic plans for individuals- You have good administrative skills and are able to document, structure, and follow up on your work- You have very strong communication skills and are able to build trust in your interactions with participants- You have good knowledge of English, both spoken and written. Swedish is a plus- You are comfortable using digital tools and working in digital environmentsNice to have:- Experience working with newcomers, asylum seekers, or individuals who are new to the Swedish labour market- Experience delivering workshops or group sessions- Knowledge of additional languages, such as Ukrainian, Arabic, or other languages relevant to the target group- Experience collaborating with employers, educational providers, or other relevant stakeholdersYour profile:- You are engaged, attentive, and able to motivate others- You have a solution-oriented approach and are able to adapt to different individual needs- You have a professional manner and the ability to build trusting relationships- You are flexible, pragmatic, and enjoy working in a developing environmentWhat the employer offers:- Part-time employment for 2 months (May-June), with the possibility of extension- A meaningful role where you can contribute to helping more people move closer to the Swedish labour market- The opportunity to work in an engaged team with a strong social impact- A varied role including both individual coaching sessions, group activities, and development work- The possibility to influence and develop content, methods, and ways of workingImportant:
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
Olof Palmes Gata (visa karta
)
134 00 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ideel Forening Kontakt
Recruiter
Yuliia Chubenko yuliia.chubenko@beredskapslyftet.se Jobbnummer
9865511