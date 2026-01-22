IT Support Technician to gaming company!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Our client, a company where curiosity is valued and teamwork is second nature, seeks an IT Support Technician for a short time assignment. Join a team where every tech fix contributes to a bigger game, enabling colleagues to achieve their best work.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As an IT Support Technician, you will be a key player in our client's internal IT team, providing crucial hands-on and remote support. This role involves maintaining a secure and stable IT environment and enabling colleagues to perform their best work.
You are offered
• We offer a full-time, temporary consultant position within a team where curiosity is valued and teamwork is paramount. The assignments extends to 2-3 months.
• You will have the opportunity to level up your IT support skills and contribute to a secure and stable environment.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As an IT Support Technician, you will ensure seamless daily operations, providing essential support across hardware, software, and services to empower our client's team.
• Provide daily IT support to employees (hardware, software, services)
• Onboard/offboard users and manage accounts and devices
• Maintain conference rooms and other office IT systems
• Process purchase orders and deliver licenses
• Install hardware
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Good to great knowledge in IT support fundamentals
• Good knowledge in handling hardware and user accounts
• Experience with on-site client support
• Strong communication skills in English
• A genuine interest in technology and helping others
• Curiosity, accountability, and initiative
It is meritorious if you have
• Good knowledge of Windows Server and Active Directory
• Good knowledge of Entra ID, Okta, and Google Workspace
• Basic knowledge of Linux/macOS, networking basics, and scripting (Python/Bash/Powershell)
• Experience with ticketing systems (Freshservice, Jira)
• Flexible and resilient
• Interest in gaming
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Supportive
• Stress tolerant
• Social
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
N/A Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15116914". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9697994