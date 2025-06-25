IT Support Technician
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Paradox Interactive AB (publ) i Stockholm
, Malmö
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Are you the person people turn to when their tech misbehaves? Do you enjoy solving problems, helping others, and exploring the mysteries of networking, hardware, and software? Whether you're early in your IT journey or a seasoned support hero, this might be your next quest.
We're looking for a curious, socially skilled, and tech-passionate IT Support Technician to join our Stockholm HQ. At Paradox, support isn't just about fixing things, it's about enabling people to do their best work.
Your Mission
You'll be a key player in our internal IT team, providing hands-on and remote support across Windows, macOS, and Linux systems. You'll help onboard new colleagues, manage hardware/software, keep our IT environment secure and stable and occasionally rescue a meeting by reviving the speaker system from the frozen plains.
What you'll do:
Provide daily IT support to employees (hardware, software, services)
Troubleshoot and resolve incidents both on-site and remotely
Onboard/offboard users and manage accounts and devices
Maintain conference rooms and other office IT systems
Support projects to improve and scale our IT infrastructure
About you
You're a service-minded techie who communicates well, enjoys teamwork, and thrives in dynamic environments. You're curious by nature and love learning new things as well as explaining them without sounding like a robot.
Must-haves:
A genuine interest in tech and helping others
Strong communication skills in English
Curiosity, accountability, and initiative
Bonus if you know:
Windows Server, Active Directory
Entra ID, Okta, Google Workspace
Linux/macOS, networking basics, scripting (Python/Bash/Powershell)
Ticketing systems (Freshservice, JIRA, etc.)
About the Team
Paradox IT consists of two tightly connected teams - IT Support and IT Operations - currently eight people strong. While you'll officially be part of the IT Support team, your work may span across both sides of IT and connect with many departments throughout the company.
Practical Info
Location: Stockholm (on-site)
Scope: Full-time, permanent
Reports to: Head of IT
Please note: We do not offer relocation assistance for this position.
If you're ready to level up your IT support skills in a place where curiosity is valued, teamwork is second nature, and every tech fix is part of the bigger game - apply now. Let's shape the future of IT at Paradox together. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Paradox Interactive AB (publ)
(org.nr 556667-4759)
Magnus Ladulåsgatan 4 (visa karta
)
118 66 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Paradox Interactive AB Jobbnummer
9403571