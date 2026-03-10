IT Support Team Lead
Avaron AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Oskarshamn Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Oskarshamn
2026-03-10
, Mönsterås
, Högsby
, Hultsfred
, Borgholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Oskarshamn
, Kalmar
, Eksjö
, Växjö
, Karlskrona
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an experienced IT support professional to take on a temporary team lead role in a production-focused environment. In this assignment, you will work close to the factory operations and help ensure reliable support and stable performance for production-critical IT systems. You will act as a key link between production, engineering, and IT, combining daily coordination with continuous improvement.
Job DescriptionAct as the primary contact for stakeholders within the production value streams
Lead, coordinate, and support the daily work of the support team
Ensure stable operation of production-critical IT systems
Translate user and operator needs into clear technical requirements
Describe project needs and plan the required IT and operational capacity
Support the production unit with cost balancing and financial follow-up
Follow up on support statistics, KPIs, and data to drive improvements
Act as a contact point during incidents affecting production
Participate in and support local improvement initiatives and IT-related projects
Collaborate closely with production, engineering, and IT leadership to optimise processes
RequirementsExperience from IT support, IT operations, or a similar technical environment
Understanding of production processes
Strong coordination and communication skills
Ability to translate business and user needs into technical requirements
Background in IT, Business Analytics, or a similar technical or business field
Previous experience in leadership, team coordination, or stakeholder management
Experience supporting production-critical environments
Structured and analytical approach, with the ability to work with data and KPIs
Confident user of IT tools and systems
Fluent in both Swedish and English
Nice to haveExperience from a manufacturing setting
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7356657-1882801". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Oskarshamn Station (visa karta
)
572 35 OSKARSHAMN Jobbnummer
9786567