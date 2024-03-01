IT Support Specialist
Epidemic Sound AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epidemic Sound AB i Stockholm
At Epidemic Sound, we make soundtracking content simple and inspiring with unlimited access to music and sound effects. Headquartered in Stockholm, with offices all over the world, we are a force of over 500 on a mission to soundtrack the world. Our innovative licensing model paves the way for creators - from YouTubers to small businesses to the world's most recognizable brands such as Netflix, Redbull and BBC - to use sound to enhance their content while simultaneously supporting artists both financially and creatively. Epidemic Sound music is heard 2 billion times a day on YouTube alone and is recognized as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times. Epidemic Sound is backed by EQT, Blackstone, Creandum, Atwater Capital to name a few.
Are you ready for a journey where your passion for IT meets growth opportunities? We are seeking a highly motivated and service-minded IT Support Specialist at the beginning of your IT career to join our team. If you have a knack for problem-solving, a strong interest in technology, and a commitment to providing first-class IT support within a Mac environment, we want to hear from you!
Our cloud-focused environment encourages a straightforward, practical mindset. We stay ahead in the tech game without overcomplicating things. It means less hassle, more flexibility, and a streamlined experience for our employees.
Key Responsibilities;
Responsible for service desk and matters within 1st and 2nd line support.
Troubleshooting and problem solving within Mac and Windows environment.
Installation and configuration.
Collaborate with colleagues to troubleshoot and resolve IT issues, fostering a positive and proactive team spirit.
Utilize your expertise to deliver top-notch assistance and guidance to end-users, promoting a seamless IT experience.
Qualifications;
Around one year of experience in similar role within Mac environments.
Excellent knowledge of English, both spoken and written.
Strong knowledge and genuine interest in IT and technology.
Service-minded attitude with a passion for helping others.
Relevant education within IT is a plus.
Experience within Google Workspace is a plus
We are looking for someone who has a great interest in technology and enjoys working together with others, looking out for the best interests of the group. You are service-oriented, pedagogical and you are comfortable having contact with a lot of people. You thrive when you get to help your colleagues and solve problems.
Equal Opportunity Employer:
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
Application
Do you want to be a part of our fantastic team? Please apply, in English, by clicking the link below. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epidemic Sound AB
(org.nr 556781-0899), http://www.epidemicsound.com Arbetsplats
Epidemic Sound Jobbnummer
8511589