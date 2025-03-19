IT Service Architect for PDM
2025-03-19
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
We are looking for a senior resource who understands the business needs, the solution architecture and the current service set up and the ability to ensure that they are in harmony, especially nowadays when we have new tools, platforms, and initiatives ongoing.
This is a senior role, and the expectations are that the applicant have a good understanding of the PDM area. We specialize in PTC products such as PDMLink, RV&S, Creo, and Arbortext. Additionally, our portfolio includes a variety of other applications for the capabilities in Development & Engineering.
You should understand "the big picture" and Support the IT Architecture team in establishing an architecture roadmap that incorporate the technical need of the specific Project and Service. You will work closely with the IT Solution Architects and SMEs.
The role is preferably to be based in Lund, to be close to important stakeholders.
What you will do
You will ensure that the application and infrastructure architecture support the business processes with stability, flexibility, and efficiency and support the IT Solution Architecture team in establishing an architecture roadmap that incorporate the technical need of the specific Projects and Services.
Be responsible for the information model end-to-end within the PDM area.
Make sure that the business needs/requirements are well understood by the project team and how it fits into the business process and existing architecture.
Sign off solution design in the full landscape of PDM Products solutions.
Estimate High Level design & development costs.
Support the project in identifying the change management needed for the business when implementing new solution capabilities including but not limited to the Service Impacts and Service strategy.
Ensure that the application and infrastructure architecture support the business processes with stability, flexibility, and efficiency.
Support the IT Solution Architecture team in establishing an architecture roadmap that incorporate the technical need of the specific Projects and Services.
We believe you have
An understanding of the information model and how it is applied within the business process and system architecture.
An ability to translate business needs into requirements and use-cases.
A clear understanding of business architecture standards/ policies.
Expertly demonstrated leadership behaviours, dynamic, productive, and capable.
Expertly demonstrated the ability to work in a changing environment & to deal with ambiguity yet able to make decisions.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at the following website: https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak/
This job posting expires on 2025-04-02.
To know more about the position, contact recruiting Manager Christer Häggström at + 46 733 36 1738 or Service Delivery Manager Marianne Nilsson at +46 733 36 2877
Questions about your application, contact Josephine Malalla at +46 733 36 5253
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
