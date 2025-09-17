IT Security & Risk Officer
2025-09-17
We are looking for an IT Security & Risk Officer for a company in Gothenburg. Start is in November, 15 months limited contract to begin with. Professional pen tester will be responsible for conducting advanced security assessments, simulating sophisticated attacks, and providing actionable insights to improve our security posture. Responsible for leading penetration testing engagements, mentor junior team members, supervise junior pen testers on their assignments.
Key Responsibilities:
Perform comprehensive penetration tests on web applications, networks, cloud environments, and infrastructure.
Identify, exploit, and document security vulnerabilities and provide remediation guidance.
Develop and execute advanced attack scenarios using manual and automated tools.
Lead and manage penetration testing projects from scoping through reporting and follow-up.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to improve security controls and policies.
Mentor and guide junior penetration testers, fostering a culture of continuous learning.
Stay up-to-date with the latest security threats, vulnerabilities, and industry trends.
Prepare detailed technical reports and present findings to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Experience & Skills:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Security, or related field (or equivalent experience).
Minimum of 5 years of hands-on experience in penetration testing or ethical hacking.
Strong knowledge of penetration testing methodologies and tools (e.g., Burp Suite, Metasploit, Nmap, Wireshark, etc.).
Expertise in testing web applications, network infrastructure, cloud services (AWS, Azure, GCP), and APIs.
Proficient in scripting and programming languages such as Python, Bash, PowerShell, or similar.
Relevant certifications like OSCP, OSCE, CEH, CISSP, or GIAC are highly desirable.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Strong communication skills, with the ability to explain complex security issues to non-technical audiences. Experience with threat modeling and risk assessment frameworks.
Knowledge of regulatory requirements such as PCI-DSS, HIPAA, GDPR.
Familiarity with DevSecOps and secure SDLC practices.
This role requires fluency in English, written and spoken.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in November, 15 months limited contract to begin with. . Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis. For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten at emma@incluso.se
