IT Security Expert
2025-03-03
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Business Area (BA) Markets' role in Vattenfall is to maximize the value of the overall portfolio by optimizing and dispatching, hedging, and sourcing for Vattenfall's sales and generation volumes. We serve as Vattenfall's single access to energy commodity markets and trade electricity, emissions, fuels, freight, and renewable certificates. We employ around 500 professionals who are active across Europe with offices in Sweden, Germany, The Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.
In BA Markets the mission of the Unit OU Operations is to drive the digital transformation. OU Operations consists of diverse and highly skilled employees from more than 20 countries. We work internationally from our locations in Stockholm, Hamburg and Amsterdam.
We have a culture of care and growth. You will collaborate with inspiring people around you, on complex and interesting topics. Together, we drive the energy transition.
Job Description
At Vattenfall, we don't just "do energy", we exist to help our customers power their lives in ever climate smarter ways and free from fossil fuel within one generation. If you are looking for interesting challenges and the opportunity to be part of this change, then join our diverse and talented team and make a difference.
For our offices in Hamburg or Stockholm our Business Area (BA) Markets is looking for the right person to fill the position as IT Security Expert.
Your key responsibilities
Proactive Vulnerability Analysis:
Conduct in-depth vulnerability assessments at the network level and beyond, encompassing vendors and external solutions.
Collaborate with Business Information Officers (BIO) and Business Information Security Officers (BISO) to communicate situations and propose solutions to senior stakeholders.
Evaluate Warning Reports:
Assess and respond to vulnerability and warning reports from authoritative bodies such as BSI, CERT, and similar entities.
Strengthen IT/OT Protection:
Develop and champion the execution of plans to fortify IT/OT protection, emphasizing resilience and recovery capabilities.
Incident Handling:
Manage incidents and exceptions related to IT security effectively.
Security Development Standards:
Develop and educate on security-related development standards, seamlessly integrating them into the overall development process.
Vendor Audits:
Provide support for external vendor audits and participate in audits when necessary.
Agile Team Support:
Offer guidance on security solutions to Agile teams, providing consulting services on demand.
Representational Role:
Take on the role of BA Market BITSO, representing BA Market in the IT Security Forum at the Group level.
Collaboration and Reporting:
Work closely with BISOs and contribute to the Strategic Architecture team.
Regularly report the overall security status in the BAM Security Steerco.
Location
Hamburg, Stockholm, Katowice
Qualifications
Your profile
Cybersecurity Expertise:
We are seeking an individual with a solid understanding and, ideally, hands-on experience in addressing Cyber/Ransomware attacks and proficient recovery strategies. The ideal candidate should be well-versed in comprehending hacker methodologies, diverse attack vectors, and common cybersecurity vulnerabilities. An advantageous asset would be experience with the MS Defender tool suite.
IT Architecture Proficiency:
The candidate should possess a strong understanding of IT architecture, with expertise in network segmentation and structuring. A comprehensive understanding of ISO27001 and its controls is essential, along with a broader awareness of ITIL and effective life cycle management.
Industry Knowledge:
A holistic understanding of the Energy industry and familiarity with Energy Markets is advantageous.
Communication Skills:
Strong communication skills are vital for effectively explaining complex problems and proposing comprehensive solutions.
Analytical Prowess:
The ideal candidate should be adept at combining conceptual and big-picture analyses with meticulous attention to detail. Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, along with a proactive approach to challenging the status quo, are crucial.
Self-Starter and Team Collaboration:
We are looking for an experienced individual who is a self-starter, capable of working independently and collaboratively within teams when appropriate.
This profile is tailored for a seasoned professional who aims to contribute significantly to our cybersecurity objectives, leveraging a diverse skill set and industry-specific knowledge.
Additional Information
We welcome your application in English, no later than 2025-03-21. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our Recruiter Julia Norberg, julia.norberg@vattenfall.com
.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, called Validata. In addition, a certificate of good conduct (i.e. criminal record certificate) is required for certain positions.
The trade union representatives in Sweden can be reached via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00. Sven-Gunnar Gremlin, Akademikerna and Anders Bohlin, Unionen.
