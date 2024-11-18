IT Product Owner - Marketing Technology
Are you ready to take lead on the strategic governance of marketing technology systems in their operational infrastructure? We are now looking for an IT Product Owner within Marketing Technology to our HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
You will part of a team of IT Product Owners who are responsible for understanding marketing technology in line with Axis business requirements and converting these findings to strategic plans for the development and utilization of the platform/system/tool over time.
What you'll do here as an IT Product Owner
* Focus on learning management and event management SaaS systems.
* Review and translate business needs into efficient workflows and functionality.
* Responsible for governance and documentation of the platform/system/tool.
* Take lead and coordinate the technical strategies for a platform/system/tool in discussions with stakeholders.
* Take lead on risk management and risk mitigation and continuously work on security policies, standards.
* Understand dependencies and touch points with other technologies in the ecosystem.
Who are we looking for/who are you?
We are looking for somebody with a great interest in exploring and understanding the benefits of marketing technology in a global organization, specifically within learning management and event management. We believe you have formal qualifications (e.g. bachelor's degree or equivalent) and at least 5 years of work experience, but most important is that you are motivated and willing to learn and grow in your professional capacity. Strong self-leadership is a must, including proactive contributions to team motivation and inspiration.
What Axis has to offer
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions for a smarter, safer world. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer a competitive package of benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand-new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
