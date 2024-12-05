IT & OT Engineer
2024-12-05
IT & OT System Engineer
A Snapshot of Your Day
We are strengthening our IT & OT team within the ICS (Industrial Control System) department. In this role, your focus will be on implementation of industrial network components and windows clients in our delivery projects. You will be working in projects with customers around the globe, primarily in the energy and oil & gas sector, ensuring deliveries are aligned with the cyber security team and customer requirements. The role is offering exciting and varied tasks giving the possibilities to broaden your skills and experiences of Industrial IT and OT technologies!
How you will make an impact
* Implement provided solutions in projects to keep our control system secure and safe.
* Solve problems and provide support to cyber security and control engineers for delivered implementations.
* Act as an integral member of a multi-disciplined project team, collaborating intensely to serve customers from all around the world.
* Guide and advise on various components to both internal and external customers.
* Continuously develop your own knowledge and skills while helping others to grow and develop.
* Ensure outstanding project delivery that meets the highest standards of security and performance.
What You Bring
* Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, engineering, or equivalent experience
* Experience with the configuration, deployment, and administration of Windows Server & Client solutions.
* A strong solution orientation with a driven get-things-done approach.
* Experience running and configuring local networks and network security products, VPN, Firewalls, and Virtual environments.
* Solid understanding of security technologies such as SIEM, NextGen Firewalls, and Endpoint protection, together with basic knowledge of cyber security.
* Excellent interpersonal skills and experience working with colleagues and customers in international settings.
* Proficient English skills allowing you to express yourself fluently and communicate effectively at a professional level.
About the Team
Come and join our systems engineering team! We are a dedicated team of 13 system engineers with different specializations in areas such as IT & OT, cyber security, and control systems. We challenge each other, learn from each other, and together drive development forward. We are now looking for more passionate individuals ready to contribute with their remarkable skills and experience!
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 98,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences. Ersättning
