We are a start-up IT company looking to expand into the IT market in Sweden. We are looking for an IT manager to help us through the process.
Your Responsibilities
Define project scope, goals and deliverables that support business objectives in collaboration with senior management and stakeholders ensuring technical feasibility
Identify all the phases, activities and efforts needed to complete the project.
Ensure that projects are delivered on schedule and within scope and approved budget
Perform resource planning to identify all of the resources required to complete the project successfully
Develop comprehensive project plans and establish baselines to track progress
Develop the communications methodology, frequency and method.'
Direct and manage the project development throughout its life cycle: initiation, planning, execution, closure.
Manage overall compliance with Legal, Audit, Risk Management divisions as well as compliance with external and Central bank regulations with respect to electronic and mobile banking solutions along with Business Owner.
Your Qualifications
Excellent understanding of Project Management, planning, monitoring project planning, monitoring & reporting within a large multi-faceted organization and a proven track record of delivery.
Knowledge of different approaches to deliver project, including agile and waterfall
High level of attention to detail, organized, structure way of thinking and delivery
Experience of complex change management programs/business transformation and strategy execution'
10+ years of experience in similar role
Masters degree in related field
PMI or Prince certification
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-31
E-post: thinkdonese@gmail.com
Think. Done. AB
(org.nr 559198-0767)
Think Done AB Jobbnummer
7751588