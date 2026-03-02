IT Group Controller
IT Group Controller - TRATON Financial Services
At TRATON Financial Services (TFS) we have started the journey to provide Financial Services to all brands within the TRATON Group, making sustainable transportation a reality. Our services include financing for customers, dealers, and distributors as well as insurance solutions. With a presence in over 65 markets, we are already one of the most global actors in the financial services industry and our portfolio is rapidly growing. Do you want to be part of this exciting journey?
Role Summary
TFS finance department plays a central role in ensuring financial stability, operational efficiency, and strategic alignment across TFS. We provide the foundation and insights needed to drive sound business decisions and support the long-term success of TFS. We have a close collaboration with our finance colleagues at TRATON, assuring that we meet the financial reporting requirements of the TRATON Group. We are now looking for an IT controller to strengthen our Group Controlling team.
In this role, you will provide senior advisory to TFS Senior Managers and ensure financial health and stability for the group. You need to provide accurate financial information, interpret and help the organization to achieve its financial objectives, optimize performance and drive business growth. You will work in a dynamic build-up environment where you are expected to actively drive development together with your colleagues.
You will work closely with IT-management and the IT committee as well as the teams for Financial Steering, Financial Control, Accounting and Treasury Control and the wider global finance community, including the colleagues at TRATON. You will also be part of implementing a new TRATON Group consolidation system, planned go-live in 2026.
The position reports to the Head of Group Control and is part of a small, dedicated team consisting of three controllers plus manager.
Job Responsibilities
Actively drive IT financials optimization to enable the IT organization to contribute to TFS's ability to optimize profitability.
Take ownership of performance management and financial analysis for the IT function.
Support management with analysis and insights for decision-making.
Responsibility for all IT related parts of the TFS cost distribution model.
Drive budgeting, forecasting and long-term planning for the IT function at Group level.
Collaborate closely with related teams within Financial Steering, Financial Control and Accounting as well as with the global finance community.
Contribute to the development of financial processes and tools within a growing organization
Harmonize IT processes across the TFS Group ensuring elimination of waste.
Who You Are
You are a Controller with a curious mindset and the ability to see the group perspective in the details. You want to drive change and have a proven track record of translating theory into practice, bringing energy, courage and commitment to your work.
You are communicative, thrive in a fast-moving organization and enjoy collaborating with colleagues across the globe.
Qualifications:
You hold a university degree and you have at least 5 to 10 years of relevant professional experience and some background within IT controlling.
Experience of driving and governing financial steering from an IT perspective to bring value in a Group environment.
Advanced knowledge of MS office tools.
Strong business acumen and a high level of integrity.
Analytical mindset with the ability to turn theory into practice.
Communication skills, as this role involves extensive collaboration across the organization, an efficient and clear way of communicating is essential.
You have a proactive mindset and a hands on mentality. You are experienced in decision making, willing to adapt and to drive changes.
This Is Us
We are a forward-thinking organization with a strong focus on collaboration, professionalism, and continuous improvement. At our head office in Södertälje, you will be part of a positive and high-performing environment where your contributions have a real impact.
We believe in empowering our people, fostering trust, and working together to support the organization's strategic goals.
In April we expand our office space, opening a new office in Östermalm while our head office remain in Södertälje.
TRATON Financial Services Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TFS supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible working hours, and the opportunity to lease a company car. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and residents in Stockholm have direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job Express buses, which you as an employee at TRATON Financial Services also have access to.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. Important: Upload your CV in English. Please note that we are not able to process any applications sent by email, due to GDPR regulations. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-03-23. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information about the position, please contact: Linda Thor, Head of Group Control, linda.thor@tratonfs.com
. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact: Hannah Lagerstedt, Talent Acquisition Specialist, Hannah.lagerstedt@scania.com
.
