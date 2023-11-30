IT Engineer
Arrowhead Games Studios is an exciting company dedicated to creating intensely thrilling and hilarious game experiences designed to forge friendships between players throughout the world. Through games as a medium, we are on a mission to cure loneliness and build bridges, one friendly-fire co-op session at the time. We are a value driven company that strives for everyone in the company, from top management to devs to be player-centric in everything that we do. We are excited to gather the best game makers and collaborators in the world under our four walls in order to set ourselves up for success as we strive to become the best co-op game studio in the world.
We are now looking for an IT Engineer!
About the job
As an IT Engineer at Arrowhead Game Studios, you will play a crucial role in maintaining and enhancing our IT infrastructure. Your primary focus will be to ensure the smooth operation of our systems, networks, and software applications, catering to the unique needs of our game development teams. This position offers an excellent opportunity to utilize your technical expertise while actively contributing to the success of our organization.
Your responsibilities
• Oversee the day-to-day management and troubleshooting of our IT systems, including servers, networks, and workstations
• Support and maintain software applications used by various departments, ensuring optimal performance and availability
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify opportunities for process automation and system improvements
• Manage user accounts and permissions, troubleshooting access-related issues
• Provide technical assistance to colleagues regarding hardware and software issues, offering prompt and efficient resolutions
• Stay abreast of emerging technologies and industry trends to recommend innovative solutions for future projects
• Assist in the procurement and installation of new hardware and software, working closely with vendors and external partners
• Promote security awareness and measures across the organization while actively contributing to IT security initiatives
Our requirements:
• Proven experience as an IT Engineer or similar role, preferably within the gaming industry
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (relevant experience can be considered as an alternative)
• Strong proficiency in troubleshooting and resolving hardware/software-related issues
• Strong proficiency in the Windows and Linux operating systems
• Experience maintaining and troubleshooting networks, switches, routers, and firewalls
• Knowledge and experience of virtualization technologies, such as Hyper-V or Docker
• Familiarity with industry-standard security practices and protocols (IT security skills a plus)
• Excellent problem-solving and analytical abilities, with a keen attention to detail
• Strong communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to explain technical concepts to non-technical people
• Proficient in Swedish and English
Nice to have:
• Industry certifications (e.g., CompTIA A+, CCNA, MCSE)
• Security certifications (e.h. CompTIA Security+, CISSP, CEH)
• Previous experience managing IT infrastructure in a game development or entertainment industry environment
• Prior exposure to project management methodologies and tools
More about you
We are looking for someone who considers themselves a generalist. At our exciting game development studio, you will have the freedom to manage your job while also being ready to pitch in where needed.
How to apply
If you think that this position matches your background and skills, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your CV as soon as possible. We interview candidates continuously and hire when we find a good fit.
Practical information
The position is permanent and full-time, initially with a Swedish standard 6 month probation employment. The role primarily entails working onsite, with opportunities for remote work some days of the week. There will also be occasional on-call responsibilities Arrowhead Game Studios operates from the office in Stockholm.
You need to be eligble to work in Sweden.
What we offer
Arrowhead Game Studios is a growing team of about 120 people, known for our co-op titles. By challenging the creativity of the players, we create memorable experiences with humor and social interaction that leaves you with a story to tell. Our custom tailored new offices are located in the newly developed Stockholm Seaside area, with a lovely view at the waterfront.
At Arrowhead, we strive to hire people smarter than ourselves because that's how we evolve, both as people and as a company. Your ideas are welcomed and valued and the ceiling for creative discussions is high.
You would get to work with passionate people that take pride in building bridges between people through our games.
Our people are crucial for our success and hence we put a lot of emphasis in creating and maintaining a prosperous culture.
