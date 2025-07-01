IT Demand Management Specialist
2025-07-01
As an IT Demand Management Specialist, you will play a pivotal role in structuring and managing the IT demand intake and prioritization process. Your work will ensure alignment with SAS Forward transformation and strategic investment decisions, helping to shape the future of digital operations at SAS.
Challenges you will work on:
In this exciting and dynamic role, you will manage the entire IT demand intake and prioritization process, ensuring transparency, traceability, and alignment with SAS's strategic goals. You will tackle the intricate task of managing a structured governance model, including the preparation and facilitation of prioritization boards that guide investment decisions. Your work will involve building and maintaining 15-month rolling roadmaps in close collaboration with both business and IT stakeholders, ensuring initiatives are strategically aligned and resourced appropriately.
You will support the development of business cases and ensure that all proposed initiatives contribute meaningfully to SAS Forward and broader enterprise transformation efforts. As the key liaison between business units and IT, you will translate business needs into actionable demand, helping to bridge the gap between strategy and execution. Your role will also include monitoring the demand pipeline, assessing capacity, and ensuring that investments are aligned with available resources and long-term objectives.
In addition, you will own and continuously improve the IT demand management framework and tools, driving structured decision-making and integrating demand governance with portfolio and project management processes. Your ability to facilitate cross-functional discussions, resolve conflicts, and communicate clearly across all levels of the organization will be essential to your success.
In addition, you will:
Own and continuously improve the IT demand management framework and tools
Drive and facilitate structured decision-making on IT investments and resource allocation
Ensure demand governance is integrated with portfolio and project management processes
Collaborate with finance, enterprise architecture, business, and D&IT delivery teams to build needed decision documents (PIDs / LB)
Your ability to facilitate cross-functional discussions, resolve conflicts, and communicate clearly across all levels of the organization will be essential to your success.
The Team
You will be part of a high-performing and diverse team composed of talented professionals from various backgrounds. Our team values collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. We support each other and thrive on creating a positive and inclusive work environment where everyone can succeed.
To be successful, we believe you have:
5+ years of experience in IT demand management, portfolio management, or similar roles
A university degree in Business, IT, Engineering, or a related field
Experience in large-scale transformation programs and matrix organizations
Proficiency in demand and portfolio management tools
Strong stakeholder management and facilitation skills
Excellent communication and influencing abilities
A structured and analytical mindset with attention to detail
The ability to balance strategic thinking with operational execution
Familiarity with agile and hybrid delivery models is a plus
Why SAS?
At SAS, we offer extensive opportunities for professional development in an international, fast-paced working environment.
Our Culture at SAS
At SAS, we are dedicated to caring for each other, delighting our travelers, and driving the transformation towards sustainable aviation. As a future colleague on our team, you'll join a culture where we work collaboratively towards common goals, recognize each other's contributions, and celebrate successes. Our focus is on safe, sustainable, and punctual execution, and we are committed to protecting our planet while transforming SAS for the future. This is an empowering workplace where you can thrive, grow, and take ownership of your work. Join us at SAS and be part of shaping the future of aviation!
Is this you? If so, come fly with us!
Please send your application to us as soon as possible, not later than the 11th of July.
