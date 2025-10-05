IT Container Expertise

Hirely AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-10-05


About Justera Group
Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden.

About the Role:

We are seeking a Senior IT Container Expert with expertise in Kubernetes for the One MES project. The primary focus will be on Kubernetes cluster management, with secondary responsibilities in Database and Server Administration. The role offers potential future involvement in the service phase.

Key Responsibilities:

Deploy, maintain, and manage Kubernetes clusters for the One MES project.

Configure and manage MES systems on Kubernetes.

Ensure system stability, performance, and reliability of the infrastructure.

Manage databases (data integrity/security) and maintain server infrastructure.

Collaborate with internal project teams, business stakeholders, and external vendors.

Ensure compliance with security protocols and data protection regulations.

Work closely with software vendors and application management services

Requirements:

Kubernetes Expertise: Cluster deployment, management, scaling, and troubleshooting.

Containers: Knowledge of containerization and associated technologies (e.g., Docker

Technical Proficiency: Experience with ClickHouse, Kafka, RabbitMQ, Amazon S3, MS SQL, Windows Servers.

Problem-Solving: Ability to address and resolve technical issues efficiently.

Communication: Strong verbal and written skills to collaborate effectively.

Manufacturing IT Experience (preferred).

What We Offer:

A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies

The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects

Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package

A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development

Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance

25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax

An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing

