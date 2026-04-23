IT Business and System Analyst - Product Issue Management
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-04-23
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden
As a Business Analyst within Product Issue Management, you will play an important role in developing and improving one of our key IT systems used to manage product deviations across TRATON. The system supports a large user community and is an important part of how we work with product-related issues throughout the product lifecycle.
In this role, you act as the link between the business and the agile development team. You work closely with users, stakeholders, Product Owners and IT colleagues to understand needs, challenge requests, and turn them into clear and structured requirements. Your mission is to help ensure that we build the right solutions that create real business value.
This role suits someone who enjoys understanding user needs, creating structure in complexity, and driving topics forward in close collaboration with others.
Internal applicants from TRATON Group R&D and Scania R&D (BID) are prioritized for this position. Candidates from the broader TRATON Group (including brands) are welcome to apply and may be reviewed based on business needs.
Job Responsibilities
As a Business Analyst, you will:
work closely with users and stakeholders to understand business needs, pain points and improvement opportunities
analyse, clarify and challenge requirements to identify the actual need behind a request
translate business needs into clear documentation, user stories, acceptance criteria and other requirement material for the development team
collaborate with Product Owners, architects, developers, testers and other colleagues in the flow to support efficient and value-creating deliveries
support backlog refinement and help ensure that requirements are mature enough for implementation
take ownership of topics from early dialogue with the customer through to handover to IT colleagues
follow up on delivered solutions and support quality by ensuring that what is built meets the intended business need
contribute to coordination across teams and stakeholders when dependencies exist
for a more senior profile, take responsibility for a dedicated focus area or specialist topic within the team
Who You Are
We believe you are a curious, structured and proactive person who enjoys working in the intersection between business and IT. You are good at building understanding, asking the right questions and creating clarity even when needs are not fully defined from the start.
We also see that you likely have:
experience working as a Business Analyst or in a similar role such as Enterprise Business Developer or another role close to business development, requirements or architecture
experience from an agile way of working, preferably in a SAFe set-up
the ability to gather, analyze and document business requirements in a structured way
good collaboration and communication skills, with the ability to work across functions and between technical and non-technical stakeholders
a strong sense of ownership and the ability to independently drive your work forward
an interest in understanding both the business perspective and the IT perspective
It is considered a plus if you have:
experience from Jira, Confluence, Miro or similar tools
worked with requirement breakdown, backlog refinement and acceptance criteria
understanding of system interactions and IT development
experience from the FRAS system or worked as a user of it
experience from a role on the business side and an interest in moving closer to IT and digital development
We are open to both more senior candidates and candidates with strong potential who are ready to grow into the role.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
You will join Product Issue Management within Digital Engineering Solutions, where we develop IT solutions, methods and processes to support how TRATON handles product deviations throughout the product lifecycle. The team works in an agile flow set-up and collaborates closely across roles such as Business Analysts, Product Owners, architects, developers, testers and other specialists. The current team is around 20 people and is characterized by broad competence, diversity and close collaboration.
We offer a dynamic and collaborative environment where people are encouraged to take initiative, share ideas and grow in their roles. Our culture is shaped by openness, team spirit and a strong willingness to support each other. We value different backgrounds, perspectives and experiences, and we believe that a well-functioning team is built on both professionalism and good relationships. We also make space for team activities and regular office days, which helps us stay connected and build a strong sense of belonging. This is a team where you can both contribute and develop over time.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Group R&D Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9872660