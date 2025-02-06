IOS Developer
About the job
We are on the lookout for a dedicated and passionate iOS Developer to join one of our teams helping to shape innovative solutions that align with PayPal's mission to revolutionize commerce. If this brief intro already sparks your interest or sounds intriguing enough, the best is yet to come - Keep scrolling and read on!
Meet our team
Part of our Payments Alliance, the Payments SDK Team consists of 8-10 bright minds committed to enabling card payments for merchants through our Apps and partner Apps with Zettle card readers. Reporting to the Engineering Manager of the Payments SDK team, you will join a cross-functional team and collaborate with Engineers, Designers, and a Product Manager.
Your way to impact
In this role, you'll have the opportunity to collaborate with a diverse group of talented individuals dedicated to enhancing our merchants' everyday experiences. Your contributions will be instrumental in crafting customized user experiences for our merchants and ensuring the reliability of our public API for partners.
Furthermore, you'll have the chance to work closely with various teams and iOS developers throughout our entire iOS Chapter. This could involve engaging in code reviews, brainstorming sessions, mob programming (which we're big fans of), participating in our hack-weeks to launch disruptive innovations, and so much more.
Your day-to-day
Designing, implementing, and maintaining iOS SDK features autonomously.
Collaborating with other teams and supporting our SDK integrators.
Participating actively in system design discussions.
Collaboratively tackling interesting challenges within cross-functional Agile teams.
Engaging in experimentation and continuous learning activities across design, tech, and processes.
Ensuring top-notch quality, usability, and maintainability of reusable components and code.
What you need to succeed
Proven experience working with Apple's framework.
Proficiency in Objective-C and Swift.
Solid grasp of the interplay between hardware and software products.
Familiarity with Bluetooth technology or a keen interest in learning.
Dedication to crafting testable, maintainable code.
A quality and performance first mindset with a focus on proactive testing and optimization.
Constant enthusiasm for staying abreast of the latest technological advancements.
Get bonus points if you also have...
Experience in designing and maintaining libraries/APIs used by external parties.
Prior involvement in SDK integrations.
Familiarity with FinTech industry payment transactions."
We know the confidence gap and imposter syndrome can get in the way of meeting spectacular candidates. Please do not hesitate to apply
