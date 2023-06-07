Invoicing & Sales Coordinator
2023-06-07
We are looking for an Invoice and Sales Coordinator to join our chartering team at Northern Offshore Services. Are you the one?
Are you looking for new challenges in an ambitious Sales & Chartering team? Do you want to work in a modern shipping company and have an eye on details? Do you thrive in a family-owned company with a strong brand and an entrepreneurial mindset?
Northern Offshore Services is expanding its business and we are looking for an Invoicing and Sales Coordinator to join our Chartering team and to support our fleet expansion and growth agenda for the upcoming years. As Invoicing and Sales Coordinator, you will be part of our Chartering department which consists of passionate and supportive colleagues ready to give our customers the best possible customer experience. The key part of the job is to handle the customer invoicing and secure that the correct invoices are sent to the customers. You will be our clients first point of contact regarding client invoices.
In addition, you will also participate in the tender process and have close contact with our customers throughout the process. You will take an active lead in ensuring that the tender material is completed within the given time frame and supporting our Sales Managers and other departments in the process.
N-O-S offers an exciting and dynamic work environment with the goal of constantly delivering and exceeding our customers' expectations 365 days a year. There are plenty of opportunities for personal development in our company. Many of our employees have had the chance to grow and develop, taking on new assignments and new exciting job opportunities. Now we are looking for our next colleague to be part of our great team.
Our vision, BEST365, and our values are extremely important to us and influence our strong company culture. Read more about it here. https://n-o-s.eu/company/
YOUR TASKS
Prepare the monthly customer invoicing, collecting material from the organisation to secure that the correct invoices are sent to our clients.
Follow up on overdue invoices
First point of contact for client invoices
Support our Finance team with accounts receivable.
Report sales trends/statistics and KPI's to relevant associations as well as internally
Support our Sales Managers and Head of Sales with various administrative matters such as updating and maintaining sales forecasts and sales material.
Coordinate tenders and quotations and secure that the material is presented to the clients in a professional manner.
Follow up on ongoing tenders.
Coordinate and follow up on customers inquiries and handling of incoming e-mails from clients.
YOUR PROFILE
You have a few years' experience in an administrative / coordinating role, preferably in a sales and/or finance department. You have strong coordinating skills and have a structured approach with an eye for details.
To succeed in this role, you enjoy working in a fast-paced environment, can prioritize, and you are a team player. You are positive by nature, have a can-do attitude and are truly passionate about giving the best possible service to your customers. You are a confident user of Microsoft Office and can easily get acquainted with various IT systems. N-O-S has an international customer portfolio which means you need to be fluent in both a Scandinavian language and English.
You will report to Linda Höglund, Head of Sales.
TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT
This position will start as soon as possible. You will be based at our office in Gothenburg, Sweden, or Copenhagen, Denmark.
You are welcome to contact Linda Höglund, Head of Sales, +46 761 80 80 06, for further questions.
Please send your application to: recruitment@n-o-s.eu
latest 30th June. Mark the application "Invoicing and Sales Coordinator".
Do not wait to send in your application - the selection process is ongoing. We are looking forward hearing from you.
ABOUT NORTHERN OFFSHORE SERVICES
Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S) is one of the leading providers of CTV's in the European market. N-O-S operates about 45 vessels in which most are CTV's but also includes PSV's, smaller tankers and other supply vessels. The company has a complete set of onshore technical and commercial management services inhouse. N-O-S has offices located in Gothenburg (SE), Copenhagen (DK) and Norfolk (UK).
Northern Offshore Services is part of Northern Offshore Group. The group is driven by entrepreneurship and consists of several well-established, privately owned companies that operate in various parts in the marine industry. The group has a clear vision and values rooted in the strong shipping culture and entrepreneurial spirit of Donsö, an island in Gothenburg's southern archipelago, in Sweden. Så ansöker du
