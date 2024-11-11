Investment Analyst
2024-11-11
Are you passionate about the green transition? Do you thrive in fast-paced environments and enjoy tackling complex challenges with ambitious teams? If so, you might be a great fit with us.
Join Ingrid CapacityIngrid Capacity is an energy tech company focused on solving key challenges in the transition to fossil-free energy. We develop and optimize flexible energy assets, like large-scale battery storage, to balance electricity supply and demand. Our solutions enhance grid stability, increase renewable energy adoption, and maximize grid efficiency in a cost-effective way.
Today, Ingrid Capacity is in a rapid growth phase with a historic expansion of energy storage in Sweden, while also expanding internationally. We are in the final phase of construction of around 200 MW and will soon enter a new phase of construction of another 200 MW, with a total development pipeline of over 5 GW across Europe.
About the RoleWe're looking for an Investment Analyst to join our growing Transaction & Investment team. You will be a key contributor to our team, an important part of work streams and projects, focusing on financial analysis, modeling and transaction execution. You will work cross functionally and closely with your team to assess the risks and profitability of our current and future large-scale energy projects.
Key Responsibilities:
Financial Modeling & Valuation of large-scale energy projects
Take ownership of the financial models collaborating closely with key stakeholders to drive development and ensure accuracy.
Build and maintain detailed financial models to assess the feasibility and profitability of potential and current projects.
Conduct valuations using various methods to determine the financial viability of projects.
Provide insights on optimal project structures and financing options to maximize return on investment and minimize risks.
Actively monitoring the investment portfolio, including review of management information and other materials and contributing to periodic portfolio reviews and asset valuations.
Regularly update models to reflect project changes.Due Diligence, M&A and Risk Assessment
Perform thorough due diligence on prospective projects, including financial, technical, operational and regulatory aspects.
Support in M&A transactions preparing and analyzing to inform decisions.
Assess risks related to energy prices, policy changes, timelines, environmental regulations and develop risk mitigation strategies.Transaction Support
Prepare transaction materials, reports, and presentations for clear communication with stakeholders.Business Case Development
Identify investment opportunities and industry trends, creating robust business cases to guide strategic decisions.Market & Sector Analysis
Perform market research to identify trends, assess new opportunities, and analyze regulatory changes affecting renewable energy, storage and grid infrastructure.
Qualifications & Experience:
2-3 years experience in energy or infrastructure investments, investment banking, management consulting or a similar role, with a solid understanding of financial analysis.
Expertise in developing, analyzing and maintaining complex financial models, with a solid understanding of valuation.
Excellent quantitative skills and ideally strong in MS Excel and Powerpoint.
Proficient in financial structuring, with the ability to conceptualize and analyze complex issues.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
University degree in Finance, Business, Economics, or a related field.
Knowledge of the renewable energy sector is advantageous.
Personal Skills:
In addition to relevant work experience, we're looking for someone with the right personal skills and motivation, and a genuine passion for renewable energy. Highly driven with exceptional analytical skills and a passion for numbers and data analysis.
Eager to learn and continuously improve, with a proactive approach to exploring innovative solutions.
Strong analytical and structured problem-solving skills; enjoys tackling complex challenges with creativity.
Comfortable in fast-paced environments, demonstrating resilience and adaptability to change.
Able to distill complex information into actionable insights and present them clearly to varied audiences.
A proactive self-starter who actively seeks growth opportunities and takes initiative in dynamic settings.
What We OfferAt Ingrid Capacity, we are more than a team-we're pioneers driving the global energy transition. Our workplace is a hub for innovation, where bold ideas take shape. Our culture is rooted in trust, growth, and continuous learning, with a strong emphasis on wellbeing. Through social activities and group training, we foster a supportive environment where everyone thrives.
ApplicationThink this is a fit? Don't hesitate-apply now! We're reviewing applications continuously and eager to find the ideal match.Team Ingrid Capacity Ersättning
