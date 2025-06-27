Inventory Planner- Global Planning and Inventory Management
We are now looking for an Inventory Planner- Global Planning and Inventory Management for a global company in Huskvarna, Jönköping.
Start is ASAP, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Assignment Description:
The consultant to support in Global Planning and Inventory Management. Assignment include Order mgmt Globally, Customer Service, Handling Logistics and Transport mgmt and planning, International experience is. Working in different IT systems including using ERP and Excel.
Tasks:
Order handling export declarations know how export rules to different markets international relations
MS Word package and good using of numbers
Professional and customer focused
Have a good feeling of sense of urgency
Working with factories and know and understand logistics flows
Like to work and build your team.
Freight management and calculation of containers and trucks
Invoicing
Claims and credit notes
Required skills:
To be successful you need:
To be IT mature
Experience within Logistics.
Knowledge within Transport planning, to handle returns and claims of different kinds.
Have good Financial understanding and be generally good with numbers.
Speak English fluently, Swedish is meritorious.
Preferred:
Bachelor degree within Logistics and Production or other equivalent experience.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Huskvarna, Jönköping. Start is ASAP, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Kontakt
Kanika Singhal kanika@incluso.se +46 73-533 78 11 Jobbnummer
9408437