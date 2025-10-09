Inventory Controller
2025-10-09
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Processing Solutions and Equipment (PSE) leads a sustainable supply chain, sourcing, producing and delivering competitive and industry leading Processing solutions and equipment to the food & beverage industry. We strive for leadership in operational excellence with a World Class and long-term mind-set, delivering a cost-effective supply chain and enabling a vertical start-up at customer sites.
We are looking for an experienced Inventory controller that will analyse, control and drive stock levels and strategies in the supply chain. You will belong to the Purchasing Team with responsibility for PSE stock covering stock at suppliers to finished goods on site.
The position is based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
In this role you will be responsible for managing inventory levels in the production center and drive inventory strategies and implementation. You will work in close collaboration with purchasing, warehouse, planning, business, finance and other relevant stakeholders.
As our new colleague, you will be responsible for:
Ensure that inventory levels are in line with company goals.
Collaborate with stakeholders to proactively adjust stock levels in order to avoid overstocking, secure material availability for production and minimizing dead stock and scrapping.
Review storage capacity planning in collaboration with Warehouse in order to optimize material flow in and out of the warehouse.
Develop current stock strategies to fit future needs
Work with projects developing new warehouse systems.
We believe you have
We believe you have a university degree in Business Administration, Supply Chain, Engineering or equivalent. To be successful in this role we also wish that you have minimum 3 years' of working experience within Supply Chain, Stock analysis or from other relevant working areas. You are used to working with tools and reports as well as having exceptional understanding of inventory management practices such as ABC analysis and cycle counting.
Additional skills required for this role:
• Excellent skills in Excel
• Good skills in Microsoft Office and SAP
• Good analytical and logical thinking
• Strong written and verbal communication skills.
• Exceptional collaboration and negotiation abilities.
• Excellent time management and organizational skills.
• If you have experience with Power Bi, SQL or similar it is an advantage.
• Fluent Swedish and English is mandatory
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2025-10-22
To know more about the position contact Melany Dieterle at +46 36 35 33
Questions about your application contact Hanna Edström at +46 46 36 58 80
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sverige Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
Ruben Rausings Gata
221 86 LUND
Tetra Pak
