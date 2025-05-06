Internship: UI Library Design, UX/UI Refinement with an Accessibility Focus
2025-05-06
Shape the Foundation of Our User ExperienceExciting opportunity to contribute to the evolution of our core user interface! We're embarking on a journey to modernize our front-end platform and streamline our foundational UI library. This internship offers a unique chance to gain hands-on experience in the world of UI library design, working closely with our Lead Product Designer to define and refine the building blocks of our digital products.
What you'll get to do
You'll be at the heart of shaping how our users interact with our new platform. Your responsibilities will include:
- Component Prioritization: diving into our existing Figma library to analyze and prioritize components for our new, leaner UI library.
- UX/UI Enhancement: collaborating on the redesign of key components, focusing on intuitive user flows and modern visual design within our UI library.
- Accessibility Focus: ensuring all design decisions for our UI components meet the latest accessibility standards, making our products inclusive for everyone.
- Color System Review: evaluating and refining our color palette for optimal accessibility and visual harmony within the new component library.
- Usage Guidelines Creation: defining clear rules and guidelines for how and when to use specific components within the UI library, ensuring consistency and best practices.
- Collaboration & Learning: participating in regular touch-points with the Lead Product Designer, receiving guidance and feedback throughout the internship.
- Documentation Support: assisting in the creation of clear and concise documentation for the new UI library components.
- Optional | Cybersecurity Dive: if interested, learn more about the cybersecurity field by attending specific presentations and activities ran in the office as well the possibility to interact with our experts.
Who you areYou are a passionate design student or recent graduate eager to immerse yourself in the world of UI library design, UX and Accessibility. You have a keen eye for detail, a strong understanding of user-centered design principles, and a desire to learn and grow.
Ideally, you:
- Have a solid understanding of fundamental design principles (typography, layout, visual hierarchy, etc.).
- Are familiar with Figma.
- Have a strong interest in user experience, accessibility and design libraries / systems.
- Think it is fun to work with large amount of data and complex solutions.
- Are a proactive and self-motivated individual with good communication skills.
- Are currently pursuing or have recently completed studies in Interaction Design, UX Design, Graphic Design, or a related field.
- Are curious about what is like to work for a SaaS, B2B company that focuses on cybersecurity.
How the process goes:1. Send your CV and portfolio, if you have one, for a first scanning.2. Have a first "meet and greet" interview.3. In-depth interview to assess your skillsWhen and how long?We would prefer for you to start in August and would like you to do an internship for 5 to 6 months.Ready to Make Your Mark on Our UI?If you're excited about contributing to a significant design initiative and gaining experience in UI library design, we'd love to hear from you! We believe in fostering a supportive and inclusive environment where you can learn, contribute, and grow.
So, what do you think?
We are proud to foster an inclusive workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product. This is something we value deeply and we encourage everyone to be a part of changing the way the world thinks about security! Go hack yourself!
Hybrid work
This position is for the Stockholm office. We would like to see you in the office a few days per week
Started by a group of ethical hackers, Detectify offers cybersecurity solutions that combine human ingenuity with automation. We believe that the fear of cyber threats should never stand in the way of digital greatness.
At Detectify, your opinion and ideas matter. You'll belong to a diverse, dedicated, and forever curious team that recognizes the power of knowledge sharing and challenging the status quo.
Want to know more about what it is like working at Detectify? Visit our career site.
