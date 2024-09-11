International Trainee - Project Management I Nuclear Power
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21.000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernised our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We are working for fossil freedom.
Job Description
Shape the path towards fossil-free living.
Are you ready to challenge the status quo, lead us down new paths and contribute to solving one of humankind's greatest challenges - climate change? We are searching for 16 talented individuals to join us as International Trainees at Vattenfall. Help us lead the energy transition and make a real impact.
About the traineeship.
This traineeship offers you a unique opportunity to kickstart your career in sustainable business. Each of the trainee positions is distinct, tied to a department within a specific business area and working location. This means that each position has its own tailored responsibilities, challenges and matching profile.
What you will experience
Personal development: Benefit from a year full of growth opportunities, professional meetups, and comprehensive trainings.
International exposure: Engage with a diverse, international trainee team both virtually and in person. Participate in job rotations and on-site visits.
Collaborative environment: Enjoy a balance of serious work and a fun, supportive atmosphere.
As Joachim, our International Trainee in Stockholm, states, "I expected beforehand that working at a corporate would mean only serious business. We do focus on learning and growth and bringing new perspectives to the company, but we also have fun and add humor and lightness. I feel like we are the change the company wants to see."
Your role as a Trainee - Project Management I Nuclear Power
Vattenfall Fuel, Engineering & Projects (FE&P) is a Business Unit within Vattenfall's Business Area Generation.
Business Unit (BU) Fuel, Engineering & Projects is a business unit of approx. 350 people within Business Area (BA) Vattenfall Generation that supplies nuclear fuel to Vattenfall's nuclear power plants, develops and implements projects and assignments and provides internal technical specialist services for the majority of Vattenfall's operations. This means activities in the form of e.g. project management and project support, analysis management and investigation, product development, nuclear safety assignments and dam safety assignments.
Your responsibilities:
Actively contribute to the success of the projects you are assigned to
Understand and work in accordance with the nuclear project model.
Qualifications
Your qualifications as a Trainee - Project Management I Nuclear Power
Master Of Science degree
Involvement in student union activities/roles is meritorious
At least one semester on another university abroad is meritorious
You should also recognize yourself in
Demonstrated leadership (could be e.g. in sport, scout movement, military)
Being a teamplayer
Whether you aspire to a climate smarter career as an energy specialist, visionary manager, or inspirational project lead, we offer these opportunities within our Trainee Programme.
As Cato, our International Trainee in Hamburg, mentions, "I feel we are part of leading the change in the energy transition. At Vattenfall we can contribute by adding our individual competencies and core values. I learn how to build relationships, trust, loyalty and be resilient in an international organization."
To be considered for our traineeship, you should:
Be a recent graduate with an academic degree or expected graduation before March 2025.
Have maximum one year of work experience.
Be fluent in English. Skills in other languages can be a merit.
Be willing to relocate for possible assignments throughout the organization.
Identify with our principles: active, open, positive and safety.
Location:
You will be working in the department and located in Forsmark, Sweden
Additional Information
Our offer
The Vattenfall International Trainee Programme is the kickstart of your career within Vattenfall. Over the course of a year, you will develop your professional and personal skills, participate in international workshops and site visits, and have the opportunity to work abroad. Each position comes with a competitive salary and excellent remuneration package. Read more about the elements of the Vattenfall International Trainee Programme here.
Application process
We welcome your application in English via the application button on this page. Please include an updated resume. When applying, you will fill out screening questions, including your motivation. No cover letter or motivation letter is needed. The deadline to apply is October 13th, 2024. Selection will start after the application period with online tests followed by interviews in October/November. We kindly ask you to use the same email address during the whole process (application and online test) otherwise there is a risk that your application is excluded due to system reasons. The final recruitment process will be completed by November/December, with a pre-employment screening. The Vattenfall International Trainee Programme starts on March 3rd, 2025.
We look forward to your application!
Visit our FAQ site page for answers to common questions. If your question is not answered there, please contact the responsible recruiter Andreas Nordgren, andreas1.nordgren@vattenfall.com
/ +46 70-002 67 97
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening may be part of your recruitment process. The screening will be performed by a third party, called Validata.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
