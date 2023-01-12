International Trainee - Customer & Product Analyst E-Mobility
2023-01-12
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Now you can shape the path towards fossil free living. We're searching for 30 talented individuals to join us on our journey towards fossil free living. Individuals that challenge the way we think, lead us down new paths and contribute to solving the biggest challenge of humankind - climate change. Is this you?
Become one of our 30 International Trainees at Vattenfall. Each of the trainee positions is unique, linked to a department within a specific business area and a working location. This means that each position has its own specific responsibilities, challenges and matching profile.
Next to your personal development in this unique position you will be enjoying one year of all we have to offer. Your trainee year will be filled with meetups with your international trainee team with likeminded individuals. You will be meeting up virtually to work on assignments and live during four seminar weeks where you will be visiting our power plants and growing your superpowers with a variety of trainings.
Your role as a Trainee - E-Mobility Trainee Customer & Product Analyst
E-Mobility is a big step towards our goal to become fossil free within one generation, help us achieve this by improving our digital infrastructure!
Your daily activities:
Assess key trends in market and technology and create analysis to support the product strategy iteration
Valuate new products and services on their commercial and financial aspects, in order to support the decision making
Measures and analyses the customer value after the introduction of new products and services of E-Mobility
Drive product launches including working with local sales and operation, executives, and other product management team members
Act as a product evangelist to build awareness and understanding
Represent the company by visiting customers to solicit feedback on company products and services
Qualifications
Who are you?
Whether you want a climate smarter career as an energy specialist, visionary manager or inspirational project lead in the energy sector, we offer you these possibilities within the Trainee Programme.
As a Trainee - E-Mobility Trainee Customer & Product Analyst you recognize yourself in the following:
• MS degree, in Engineering, Business, or Economics
• 1-5 years of working experience in the E-Mobility industry
• Business sense and a strong focus on value creation
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
• Likes to conduct interviews and/or do workshops with customers and/or stakeholders
• Strong analytical and problem solving skills and willingness to roll up one's sleeves to get the job done
• Skilled at working effectively with cross functional teams in a matrix organization
You are our ideal trainee if you are a recent graduate with an academic degree or you graduate before September 2023. You are fluent in English. Skills in other world languages can be a merit. You are willing to relocate for possible assignments throughout the organization. And of course, you identify yourself with our principles: active, open, positive and safe.
Location: You will be working in the department E-mobility and the position is located in Stockholm, Sweden.
Additional Information
What we offer you
Vattenfall International Trainee Programme is the kickstart of your career within Vattenfall. You will have the opportunity to develop your professional and personal skills over the course of a year. In the Trainee Programme you will take part in international workshops and site visits during the seminar weeks. You will have the opportunity to work abroad and get a good overview of our entire organization. Each position comes with a competitive salary and an excellent remuneration package. Read more about the elements of the Vattenfall International Trainee Programme here.
Our Organization
At Vattenfall you can free your superpowers! We are one of the European market leaders in the generation of renewable energy and are primarily active in Scandinavia, Germany, Denmark, UK and the Netherlands. We take our responsibility seriously and together we are making the change towards fossil freedom. Our goal is to enable a fossil-free living within one generation. We are a dynamic company with an international focus and a social face at the heart of society. Diversity and inclusion is in everything we do, read more about D&I within Vattenfall.
Application process
We welcome your application in English, including resume and cover letter via the application button on this page. Last day to apply is February 9th. Selection period starts after the application period is closed with online tests followed by interviews in March. An assessment is also part of the recruitment process and will take place in April. The recruitment process will be finalized in May. The last step will be a pre-employment screening. Starting date of the Vattenfall International Trainee Programme will be September 4th 2023.
We look forward to your application!
We are hosting an online event on the 26th of January where the team managers, trainees from previous years and a programme manager will answer all of your questions about the application, role and programme content. You can read more on how to attend here. If your question is still not answered, please contact your responsible recruiter Cecilia Wijkman, cecilia.wijkman@vattenfall.com
