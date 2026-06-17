International Business Development Manager
Scandian Infrastructure AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-17
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About the Company
Scandian Infrastructure is an international company focused on infrastructure and EPC projects across global markets. We work with international financial institutions, export credit agencies, banks, suppliers, and strategic partners to deliver large-scale projects with sustainable and structured financing solutions.
About the Role
We are seeking an experienced and driven International Business Development Manager to join our team in Gothenburg. The role focuses on developing international business opportunities under the EPC + F model, utilizing export credit agencies (ECAs) and multilateral funding agencies for structured project financing.
You will play a key role in coordinating financing solutions for large EPC projects together with international banks, financial institutions, partners, and suppliers.
Key Responsibilities
Develop international business opportunities within EPC + F projects.
Structure and coordinate financing solutions using export credit agencies and multilateral funding institutions.
Cooperate with local and international banks regarding project financing.
Support the delivery of large-scale EPC projects through structured financial arrangements.
Coordinate with partners, suppliers, and stakeholders to ensure compliance with financing requirements and regulations.
Build and maintain strong international business relationships.
Support commercial negotiations and project development activities.
Monitor international market opportunities and financing trends.
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business, Finance, Engineering, International Relations, or related field.
Proven experience in international business development and project financing.
Strong understanding of EPC projects and structured financing models.
Experience working with export credit agencies, multilateral funding agencies, and international banks is highly meritorious.
Excellent negotiation, communication, and coordination skills.
Strong analytical and commercial mindset.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
We Offer
An exciting international role within a growing infrastructure company.
Opportunity to work on large international EPC projects.
Dynamic and multicultural work environment.
Professional development and international exposure.
Competitive salary and benefits. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16
E-post: recruitment@scandian.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scandian Infrastructure AB
(org.nr 559541-7337) Jobbnummer
9967886