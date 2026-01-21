Internal Communications Specialist
Securitas Intelligent Services AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2026-01-21
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Securitas Intelligent Services AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Securitas Group
For 90 years, we have helped to keep your world safe. It's a purpose we continue to pursue in today's complex and ever-changing world because everyone deserves to feel safe.
Securitas is a world-leading safety and security solutions partner that helps make your world a safer place. By leveraging technology in collaboration with our clients, we provide a comprehensive portfolio of value-enhancing services and solutions integrated throughout the security value chain - from advisory services and risk intelligence to installation, guarding and advanced monitoring.
As an Internal Communications Specialist at Securitas, you will play a key role in engaging our global workforce through clear, purposeful, and inspiring communication. Reporting to the Head of Internal Communications, you will lead and support strategic internal initiatives that strengthen our culture, drive people engagement, and enable change.
This role is ideal for a communications professional with 3-5 years of experience in internal or corporate communications, who thrives in a collaborative, fast-paced environment. You will be responsible for planning and executing internal campaigns, supporting change communication, and role-modeling leader-led communication practices across the organization.
You will work closely with a wide range of stakeholders across functions, countries, and business units, including local communications teams, HR, and senior leaders. Operating in a global matrix organization, you will help ensure alignment, consistency, and impact in how we communicate with our 336,000+ colleagues around the world.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead and deliver internal communication projects such as our purpose campaign, people survey communications, and other strategic initiatives.
Partner with HR, business leaders, and local communications teams to ensure alignment and consistency in internal messaging across markets.
Develop engaging content for internal channels - including intranet articles, leadership messages, videos, and presentations.
Support change communication efforts, helping employees understand and navigate transformation.
Promote and enable leader-led communication, providing tools, guidance, and coaching to managers.
Measure the impact of internal communications and continuously improve based on feedback and data.
Contribute to the development of our internal tone of voice and editorial standards.
Qualifications:
A bachelor's degree in Journalism or Communications.
Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in a similar role, within an international corporate setting.
Experience managing internal campaigns and supporting organizational change.
Ability to work independently and collaboratively across functions, cultures, and geographies.
A strategic mindset combined with hands-on execution skills.
Familiarity with digital communication tools and platforms (e.g., SharePoint, Teams, Viva Engage, video tools).
Strong storytelling ability and a sharp eye for detail.
Swedish language skills are a plus, but not required.
Experienced in handling confidential information with sensitivity.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Why join us?
Be part of a strong, purpose-driven organization guided by clear values of integrity, vigilance, and helpfulness
Learn about a wide range of essential strategic corporate functions (People & Culture, Marketing, Brand, Client Experience and Communications)
Work in a varied, international, and supportive environment where always do our best and collaborate to make Securitas an even better company
Enjoy opportunities for professional growth, cross-functional collaboration, and meaningful contributions to high-impact projects Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6876755-1787146". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Securitas Intelligent Services AB
(org.nr 556655-4670), https://securitas.teamtailor.com
Lindhagensplan 70 (visa karta
)
112 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Securitas Jobbnummer
9696747