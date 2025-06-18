Internal Communications Project Manager for a client in Boden!
Do you want to help build the industry of the future - from the inside out? We are now looking for a strategic and action-oriented individual who wants to shape our internal culture and communication as we grow at a rapid pace.
Internal communication is more than just information - it's the voice of internal engagement. Our goal is to foster awareness, enthusiasm, and involvement in everything we do. In this role, you will support our Group Internal Communications Lead in building a transparent, inclusive, and cohesive company culture, with communication and change management at the core.
The position is divided into two main focus areas:
1. General Internal Communications Support
You'll create messages, materials, and activities aligned with our strategy and culture, with a particular focus on supporting our growing team in Boden.
2. Project Management and Communication for People & Organization Initiatives
You will lead communications efforts with a focus on change management - for example, around compensation structures and transparency in pay.
In this role, you will be responsible for implementing internal communications strategy in close collaboration with the communications team and key stakeholders. You'll lead communication for specific initiatives within People & Organization, develop a tailored internal communications concept for a modern industrial company, and serve as an advisor and coach to managers. You'll also produce engaging content using Office tools, support strong communication leadership, manage internal crisis communication when needed, and continuously measure and optimize the effectiveness of our communication efforts.
DETTA SÖKER VI
You're a strategic thinker who's also hands-on and happy to dive into operational work when needed. You're a natural relationship builder who thrives in cross-functional collaboration and feels confident working with people at all levels of the organization. With strong communication skills, you're able to make complex information clear, inclusive, and engaging - no matter the audience.
Your Background
• 5-10 years of experience in internal or corporate communications, preferably with an HR focus
• Proven ability to lead communication projects from idea to implementation
• Experience in tracking and improving communication efforts
• Background in change management, ideally in multicultural environments
• Experience in industrial, sustainability-driven, or unionized settings is a plus
• Relevant university degree in communications, HR, or a related field
• Excellent command of English, both written and spoken; Swedish is a plus
Additional Info
This is a consulting assignment. You will be employed by StudentConsulting and work on-site in Boden.
Start date: August 18
Does this sound like the right opportunity for you? Don't hesitate-submit your application today! We are reviewing candidates and conducting digital interviews on a rolling basis.
For questions about the position, please contact recruiter Emilia Bergstedt at: emilia.bergstedt@studentconsulting.com
