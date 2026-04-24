Intermediate Mechanical Engineer
Above Agency AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Above Agency AB i Stockholm
, Nacka
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Above is looking for an experienced Intermediate Mechanical Engineer to join our team in Stockholm. This is a permanent full-time position where you will be a central part of our engineering team and work on innovative design and engineering projects for some of the world's most exciting brands.
About the role
As an Intermediate Mechanical Engineer at Above, you will work in multidisciplinary project teams throughout the product development process; from concept validation and technical feasibility studies to detailed design, prototyping, and production implementation. You will have direct responsibility for technical workflows and act as a technical expert while collaborating closely with industrial designers, strategists, and technology specialists.
Our business spans high-volume products, smart home solutions, furniture systems, robotics, future mobility solutions, progressive medical products, sustainable packaging, and new technology applications. We create value throughout all stages of development; from proof-of-concept prototypes to production-ready designs and comprehensive technical documentation.
What we are looking for
We are looking for candidates with a strong technical foundation who demonstrate innovative thinking in mechanical engineering, and we believe you possess many of the following qualities:
Education & Experience:
Master's degree in mechanical engineering or a related field, with at least 2-4 years of relevant professional experience in product development or consulting
Technical knowledge:
Solid understanding of mechanics, materials science, manufacturing processes, and design for manufacturing (DFM)
Technical expertise:
Strong CAD skills (SolidWorks preferred, but Fusion 360, Catia, Creo, or NX also valuable), with experience in 3D modelling, assembly design, and technical documentation
Surface Modelling:
Documented experience of surface modelling and Class-A surface modelling. Understanding of aesthetics and technical requirements in the design process
Rapid prototyping:
Strong experience in rapid prototyping using various methods (3D printing, CNC machining, manual model building). Ability to iterate quickly and validate design solutions
Manufacturing knowledge:
Understanding of production methods including injection molding, machining, 3D printing, and assembly processes
Experience with overseas suppliers:
Proven experience of working with manufacturers and suppliers in Asia. Understanding of cultural differences, communication, and quality assurance in international partnerships
Problem solving:
Ability to independently break down complex technical challenges, perform calculations and simulations, and validate solutions through prototyping
Collaboration skills:
Excellent communication skills to work effectively with designers, customers, and cross-functional teams
Technical communication:
Strong ability to visualise and communicate engineering concepts through sketches, diagrams, or presentations to both technical and non-technical stakeholders
Project management:
Ability to structure technical workflows, manage deliverables, and meet project deadlines
Consulting mindset:
Ability to think strategically about customer needs, communicate professionally with external stakeholders, and represent Above/Eidra as a trusted technical advisor
Continuous learning:
Curiosity about emerging technologies, manufacturing innovations, and industry best practices
Meritorious:
Experience with simulation software (FEA, CFD)
Knowledge of electronics integration and mechatronics
Previous experience of leading technical work streams
Know-how around AI and how it is applicable to Mechanical engineering
A little about Above
We are a Scandinavian innovation agency dedicated to driving positive change through the integration of design, strategy, and technology. Our creative 360-degree approach enables us to break down the boundaries between the physical and digital worlds, while combining hardware and software into meaningful experiences.
At Above, we build on the Eidra Foundation-our core values that emphasize commitment and focus on customer satisfaction, putting colleagues first, solution-oriented and value-driven thinking, professional company representation, and maintaining a positive, service-oriented attitude. We promote a coaching culture where continuous learning, regular feedback, and collegial development are integrated into how we work.
We work with leading global brands, local Scandinavian players, and an amazing collection of startups. We are a team of warm, welcoming, dedicated professionals with diverse, international backgrounds. In everything we do, we strive for world-class results and believe that you share that attitude. Join a team that values collaboration, creativity, and driving tangible impact through thoughtful engineering!
Become part of our team
Please submit your resume and a short cover letter. A portfolio showing your past work is appreciated, but not mandatory.
Applications outside our job portal will not be accepted.
If you have any questions regarding the job advertisement or the application process, please send an email to Mårten Lundberg, Sr. Director of Engineering at Above.
Interviews with selected candidates will be conducted on an ongoing basis. We welcome international applications and can generally assist with work permits and relocation processes.
Let's shape the future of product innovation together! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7347975-1966620". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Above Agency AB
(org.nr 559087-5901), https://above.teamtailor.com
Grev Turegatan 1 (visa karta
)
114 46 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Above Agency Jobbnummer
9875579