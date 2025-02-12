Integration & Release Leader
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-02-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
The area Exterior Functions is part of new Vehicle Engineering/Body&Exterior. We are looking for a committed and collaborative colleague. Our department has responsibility for exterior functions like door control, locking, alarm and tailgate manoeuvring. We consist of six groups that develop product and customer functions for our customers delight.
What you'll do
You will be part of the Strategy & Operations group and work closely with all groups within Exterior Functions, but also with neighbouring areas, colleagues in the China office, other units, suppliers, internal customers, the car programs and affiliates.
You will be driving & coordinating quality assured SW releases towards our vehicle programs (both in-house developed SW and supplier delivered SW).
The complexity of today's vehicle systems combined with the increased frequency of SW releases put focus on creative SW integration & release planning, and transparent communication to involved teams, suppliers, and stakeholders.
We would like to strengthen our work to improve integration and release speed and quality.
This is a role that both support and drive deliveries for integration & release, in combination with a sense of urgency. You are a project leader and a coach to our team members. Giving the team's responsibility, mandate, support, and coaching when needed.
What you'll bring
* Have very good knowledge and experience within the SW integration & release processes.
* Have at least a BSc degree within Software Engineering, Mechatronics, Electronics or similar.
* Have experience in vehicle program development.
* Have Project Management experience.
* Swedish drive license is required for this role, since you will test drive the cars.
* Have a strong ability to communicate and to convey results in a structured and understandable way. You are organized and possess the ability to motivate both yourself and those around you. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "75786-43170630". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Pedram Yousefi 46729669876 Jobbnummer
9162122