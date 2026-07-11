Integration engineer
DataBees AB / Elektronikjobb / Sollentuna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Sollentuna
2026-07-11
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We're looking for a Integration Engineer (Overall 8–12 years) ready to take on challenges in data engineering, cloud, and AI.
💡 Working with us means being part of a creative, ambitious team that thrives on solving complex data problems and shaping the future of digital transformation.
Role Description
The position is hybrid, based in Stockholm, with some work from home acceptable. The Senior Developer will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining ETL processes, leveraging ETL tools and data integration techniques. The role involves complex data modeling, the analysis of data sets, and ensuring the accuracy and quality of data throughout the project's lifecycle.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain data integration processes using any of the ETL tools.
Design and implement ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) workflows and processes.
Work on complex data transformations, validations, and processing logic.
Collaborate with business analysts and data architects to gather requirements and deliver data solutions.
Monitor and optimize Ab Initio jobs and workflows to ensure maximum performance.
Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to Ab Initio jobs, data processing, and performance.
Perform unit testing, integration testing, and performance tuning of ETL processes.
Document technical designs, code, and workflows.
Work with large datasets and ensure that the solutions scale efficiently.
Adhere to industry best practices in data management and software development.
Required Skills and Qualifications:
Proficiency in ETL processes and data integration techniques.
Strong experience with Ab Initio software suite, including the development of Graphs, Plans, and DML (Data Manipulation Language).
Good Experience with Databricks and Azure Cloud services.
Experience with Unix/Linux operating systems and shell scripting.
Solid understanding of SQL, including writing complex queries and optimizing database performance.
Experience with data modeling and data warehousing concepts.
Ability to work with large-scale data processing, including performance tuning of data pipelines.
Familiarity with version control systems such as Git or SVN.
Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
Ability to work effectively in a collaborative team environment.
Preferred Skills:
Experience with other ETL tools such as Informatica, Talend, or DataStage. Ab Initio is primary.
Knowledge of cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure) and integrating Ab Initio with cloud data solutions.
Experience with Agile methodologies and working in Agile development teams.
Education and Experience:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
4+ Years of experience in ETL development and larger data integration experience.
Additional certifications related to Ab Initio or data engineering are a plus.
If you are interested and have relevant skills please apply through this job post or contact us through the following email ID : info@databees.ai
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10
E-post: info@databees.ai Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare DataBees AB
(org.nr 559324-5292), https://www.databees.ai Jobbnummer
10000207