Instrument & Automation Technician DRI Plant
Stegra Boden AB / Elektrikerjobb / Boden Visa alla elektrikerjobb i Boden
2025-07-17
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stegra Boden AB i Boden
Take the opportunity to relocate to Boden and join the green industrial revolution. At Stegra, we offer full relocation support and the chance to be part of building Sweden's first green steel plant. You'll work in a collaborative, fast-paced environment where your skills drive real change. If you're looking for a future-proof career and want to make a difference - Stegra and Boden are ready for you.
About Stegra:
Stegra is an industrial impact company with a strong ambition to reduce CO2 emissions in the most fossil-intensive industries. We are building our first facility for large-scale production of green hydrogen, green iron, and green steel in Boden. Founded in 2020 as H2 Green Steel, we changed our name to Stegra in 2024 to better reflect our vision. With offices in Boden and Stockholm, and a plan to have around 1,500 employees by the end of 2025, we are creating diverse teams of innovative and goal-oriented individuals. Together, we are driving the green transition and shaping the future of sustainable industry.
Instrument & Automation Technician - DRI Plant
As an Instrument & Automation Technician at the Direct Reduction Iron (DRI) Plant, you will be responsible for the installation, maintenance, calibration, and fault diagnosis of complex instrumentation and automation systems. Your work will ensure the safe, efficient, and reliable operation of production equipment and processes. You will play a key role in supporting plant performance by minimizing downtime, optimizing equipment accuracy, and collaborating with both your technical peers and management teams.
Responsibilities:
Perform routine preventive and corrective maintenance on a wide range of instrumentation systems in accordance with industrial and safety standards.
Troubleshoot and maintain nucleonic devices, pneumatic and hydraulic control valves, smart positioners, and associated instrumentation.
Install, calibrate, and operate analog and digital instrumentation and control systems.
Conduct control valve overhauls as part of routine and scheduled maintenance.
Interface and troubleshoot instrumentation power and signal systems connected to DCS (Distributed Control System) and PLC (Programmable Logic Controller) environments.
Interpret technical drawings, including Single Line Diagrams (SLD), signal distribution diagrams, and electrical schematics.
Resolve input/output (I/O) signal issues by referencing DCS marshalling panels and I/O assignments.
Support the planning and execution of maintenance schedules and address instrumentation issues as they arise.
Adhere to all safety standards including Permit to Work (PTW) and Lockout/Tagout/Tryout (LOTOTO) protocols.
Provide recommendations for equipment reliability improvements and assist in the preparation of maintenance work instructions.
Train and guide team members in performing specific instrumentation tasks to build knowledge and improve team performance.
Promote a culture of safety and high housekeeping standards in all work areas.
Collaborate with operations and maintenance teams to support plant availability and ensure technical compliance.
Complete all assigned tasks and responsibilities as directed by the manager.
Area-Specific Responsibilities:
Provide instrumentation support for material handling equipment, including conveyors, stackers, and reclaimers.
Participate in reviews of maintenance processes and incorporate feedback into improving safety, reliability, and performance standards.
Qualifications:
High school diploma in a relevant field or equivalent technical education is required.
Possession of all certifications necessary to carry out instrumentation work.
Documented qualifications in workplace safety, such as OSHA certification.
Strong written and verbal communication skills in English. Swedish language skills are a plus.
Experience:
3+ years of hands-on experience in instrumentation maintenance, preferably in a gas-based MIDREX Direct Reduction Mega Module.
Experience in maintaining and calibrating instrumentation for mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems.
Proven ability to maintain instrumentation in material handling systems such as conveyors and stacker/reclaimer systems.
Demonstrated expertise in troubleshooting DCS/PLC-integrated instrumentation.
Skills and Attributes:
Solid understanding of instrumentation principles and control logic systems.
Strong diagnostic and problem-solving abilities.
Ability to work independently and make decisions in non-routine situations.
Self-motivated, detail-oriented, and collaborative in approach.
Flexible and adaptable, with a proactive mindset for continuous improvement.
What we offer:
If you're passionate about making a real difference and contributing to a more sustainable future, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a driven and ambitious team. Here, you can help shape the future of steel production while growing your own career in a company that values inclusion, collaboration, and personal development. We believe our success starts with our people - and together, we're building a greener tomorrow.
Work location: Boden, northern Sweden.
Relocation support available.
The positions will be filled on an ongoing basis.
At Stegra, we value an inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome and empowered to contribute. We're building a purpose-driven company with sustainability at its core, starting with green steel production in Boden. If you're passionate about the green transition but don't meet every qualification, we still encourage you to apply. You could be exactly who we're looking for-whether for this role or another in our expanding team. Join us in shaping the future of sustainable industry! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stegra Boden AB
(org.nr 559305-4918)
Teknikvägen 3 (visa karta
)
961 50 BODEN Jobbnummer
9430533