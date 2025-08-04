Instructors in Pickleball, Fencing and Swimming
2025-08-04
Stockholm Students Sports Association was founded in 1937 and has since provided a wide range of recreational sports for adults, with a particular focus on students. We are open to all sports enthusiasts who are 18 years or older. Currently, we offer over 100 training sessions per week in more than 30 different sports and group training activities.
For the Autum term we have permanent classes available and are searching for instructors in:
Pickleball
Fencing
Swimming
If you are an instructor/coach in some other format it can also be of interest.
We are looking for someone who enjoys training and is motivated by sharing their knowledge with others. We want you to have some sort of certificate for a completed leadership training program and previous experience as an instructor/coach. Since we have many exchange students in our activities, we always conduct training sessions in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-03
E-post: maria@ssif.nu Arbetsgivarens referens
