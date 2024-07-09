Installation Manager
Co-Worker Consulting Partner Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2024-07-09
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Co-Worker Consulting Partner Sweden AB i Västerås
, Södertälje
, Stockholm
, Gävle
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
HSE/Q/Site manager requires understanding of products and equipment, engineering concepts and practices. It also requires judgment in selecting most effective approaches and adapting standard practices and procedures to resolve complex semi-technical problems. Decisions and actions may affect quality and result in rework as assignments are not subject to scrutiny. Highly complex problems are referred to engineers, more experienced technicians, or supervisor.
HSE/Q/Site Manager: Manage and guide a team of installation engineers / supervisors and subcontractors, to ensure installation activities are implemented in accordance with contract specifications, quality standards and safety requirements.
Responsibilities,
• Provide Quality Induction training to the site personnel.
• Execute and follows up the Quality Plans, master test plan and completion system status for site activities as required.
• Review quality documentations for correctness and completeness prior approval (e.g. test certificates, checklist, etc.).
• Ensure that the quality control plans (ITP, ITR etc) and any erection documentation (isometrics, procedures, etc.) are effectively communicated to the site management team and the contractors.
• Ensure that Quality Control processes are fully implemented and continuously monitored.
• Ensure that inspection / testing during Civil, Mechanical & Electrical erection and Commissioning are conducted, documented, checked and validated as per the quality control system.
• Organize and supervise acceptance testing and/or approval by customers, third parties and governmental authorities whenever required at site.
• Support the deployment on site of NCR (Non-Conformance Report) System, CCRP system and any other Quality tools at site and that the users are adequately trained.
• Ensure that all testing and measurement equipment used at site are listed and calibrated and that the associated calibration certificates are available.
• Follow up completion system at site having an overview of status in regard to inspections, certifications and all outstanding works including punch list.
• Perform site quality inspection of goods coming to site and report any deviations according to the project regulations.
• Follows up that handling, storage of delivered material and equipment are in accordance with the manufacture's guidelines and the logistic plan.
• Ensures that the ITP/ITR are applied by the sub-contractor and its subcontractors including the compliance with the Hold points and Witness points.
• Ensure site quality documentation is generated, distributed, updated and archived in accordance with the Management system and completion system requirements.
• Deploy Site Quality audit program (including contractor audits and internal audits).
• Participate in internal and contractor quality audits as per the Site Quality audit program.
• Assist and coordinate any planned external site related audits.
• Monitor contractor compliance with Quality requirements and implement corrective actions whenever required.
• Make sure that final Quality Documentations are consolidated in line with the contract and our requirements.
• Overall lead in HSE issues.
• Monitor HSE issues on a daily basis and coordinate this with the customer
Site is located Västerås and Boden, north of Sweden and presence is required ON site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-08
E-post: kuntal.biswas@co-workertech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Co-Worker Consulting Partner Sweden AB
(org.nr 556854-7466)
721 82 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
8793939