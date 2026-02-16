Inside Sales Specialist
2026-02-16
Are you an experienced sales representative who likes to develop new and existing customers, is fluent in Finnish and has a passion for delivering customer service?
This is the job for you!
About the role:
We are hiring an Inside Sales Specialist to our Scandinavian sales office in Falkenberg.
You will be a key player in our sales team with responsibility to manage and develop small and medium sized Scandinavian customers, primarily in Finland.
You will report to our Customer Service Manager and be part of a great team where your ideas are appreciated and you get the opportunity to influence our business.
Tasks and areas of responsibility:
Managing daily business with assigned customers (orders, claims, item creation etc.)
Responsible for business development for the allocated customers (growth, margin, budget etc.)
Update our systems with relevant data (forecasts, pricing etc.)
Quotations
Follow-up and report visits, opportunities, contacts etc. in our CRM system
Support in larger RFQ within the team
Responsible for continuous improvements within role and team
Collaborates with other departments to provide legendary customer service in line with Greif values.
Qualifications and competencies:
To be able to succeed in the role you need at least 3 years' experience of B2B sales, sales administration and customer development preferably from a manufacturing industry.
A relevant university degree in administration or equivalent is desirable and you need experience of working in a business- and CRM system as well as Microsoft office.
Your personal characteristics are important and we are looking for someone with:
Very good customer understanding and market awareness
Strong relationship building skills
Good administrative skills
High level of holding yourself and others accountable, to be able to give good customer service
Strong sense of delivering at pace
You need good ability to communicate very well in Swedish, Finnish and English, both verbally and in writing.
Since the recruitment is on-going we want your application on our career page as soon as possible and latest on February 28th. If you have any questions around the role you can contact Customer Service Manager Sara Lyngsö on +46-70-676 18 30 or via sara.lyngso@greif.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Greif Sweden AB
(org.nr 556015-1317)
Kvekatorpsvägen 25 (visa karta
)
311 23 FALKENBERG Kontakt
Customer Service Manager
Sara Lyngsö sara.lyngso@greif.com 070-676 18 30 Jobbnummer
9745906