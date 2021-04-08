Inköpare / Buyer IDP - Adecco Sweden AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
Inköpare / Buyer IDP
Adecco Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-08
About the position
You will be part of the Indirect Purchasing Team (IDP), with the responsibility to Perform sourcing for consultant recruitment and bought-in services across the business. Also establish supplier bases for each area defining short & long term sourcing strategies, and aligning with the business/stakeholders as well as improve collaboration with stakeholders and together towards common goals.
Daily tasks and responsibilities:
Perform procurement according to defined strategies and frameworks.
Negotiate commercial and legal agreements.
Review purchase requisitions and identify and select contract/suppliers in accordance with defined strategies and agreements.
Advise stakeholders on procurement issues, providing support and guidance at all stages of the procurement cycle as well as on modifications in requests.
Track key performance indicators on supplier and stakeholder contract compliance; define and take corrective actions to improve contracts compliance and continuously track supplier performance on quality and cost.
Perform necessary market analysis to support the sourcing activity.
Create and maintain commercial relations with suppliers and internal stakeholders.
Initiate and conduct supplier evaluations and supplier audits.
Deliveries:
Sourcing status summary and report
Project cost summary and report
Understand services to be sourced
Prepare the potential supplier list and present the list to stakeholders
Prepare RFQ, send out RFQ, negotiate and secure best supplier choice
Prepare the presentation of supplier choice and present to management -business case
On board suppliers after supplier selection
Qualifications
Experience in purchasing with sourcing competencies or transferable knowledge
You either have a graduate diploma in Economics or Business Studies with specialization in Purchasing & Supply or other relevant training qualifications suitable for this role
Service minded and willing to go the extra mile for your stakeholders
You are communicative and an excellent networker as you will need to cope with a large number of contacts both internally and externally.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English are required, with a desire of other language skills (Spanish, Italian, German, French)
Have Ariba knowledge and advanced MS Office skills. It is an advantage if you have good skills in Excel and SAP background
Knowledge of the end-to-end Sourcing Process including Accounts Payable
Willingness to learn, practice new tools and being able to deal with changing environments (e-procurement, e-auctions)
Structured way of working and professional business manner
Important for the personality job fit:
Excellent communication- and peoples ' skills.
Quickly understand internal stakeholders needs and be service minded.
Learn on the fly, can quickly be on top of terminology, and way of working.
Nimble way of working.
Always ready to change his/her way of working in order to find best solution.
Great organizational skills, driven, attentive to details and has a structured way of working.
We are looking for someone who enjoys administrational tasks and being the spider in the web. This person also needs to be flexible and used to work in a stressful environment. Used to handle many different projects and lots of data at the same time.
We will attribute great importance to personal suitability.
About the position
The assignment is a concultancy position with employment at Adecco. Start will be as soon as possible after agreement and initially last until the last of December 2021, with possibility of prolongation.
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Caroline Carlsson at caroline.carlsson@adecco.se
Welcome with your application!
Keywords
Buyer, Purchaser, Procurement, Inköpare, inköp, purchasing, sourcing, IDP, automotive industry, Gothenburg, Göteborg, Adecco
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Ersättning
Fast lön
Företag
Adecco Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5678549
Sökord
