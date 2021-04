Inköpare / Buyer IDP - Adecco Sweden AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg

About the positionYou will be part of the Indirect Purchasing Team (IDP), with the responsibility to Perform sourcing for consultant recruitment and bought-in services across the business. Also establish supplier bases for each area defining short & long term sourcing strategies, and aligning with the business/stakeholders as well as improve collaboration with stakeholders and together towards common goals.Daily tasks and responsibilities:Perform procurement according to defined strategies and frameworks.Negotiate commercial and legal agreements.Review purchase requisitions and identify and select contract/suppliers in accordance with defined strategies and agreements.Advise stakeholders on procurement issues, providing support and guidance at all stages of the procurement cycle as well as on modifications in requests.Track key performance indicators on supplier and stakeholder contract compliance; define and take corrective actions to improve contracts compliance and continuously track supplier performance on quality and cost.Perform necessary market analysis to support the sourcing activity.Create and maintain commercial relations with suppliers and internal stakeholders.Initiate and conduct supplier evaluations and supplier audits.Deliveries:Sourcing status summary and reportProject cost summary and reportUnderstand services to be sourcedPrepare the potential supplier list and present the list to stakeholdersPrepare RFQ, send out RFQ, negotiate and secure best supplier choicePrepare the presentation of supplier choice and present to management -business caseOn board suppliers after supplier selectionQualificationsExperience in purchasing with sourcing competencies or transferable knowledgeYou either have a graduate diploma in Economics or Business Studies with specialization in Purchasing & Supply or other relevant training qualifications suitable for this roleService minded and willing to go the extra mile for your stakeholdersYou are communicative and an excellent networker as you will need to cope with a large number of contacts both internally and externally.Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English are required, with a desire of other language skills (Spanish, Italian, German, French)Have Ariba knowledge and advanced MS Office skills. It is an advantage if you have good skills in Excel and SAP backgroundKnowledge of the end-to-end Sourcing Process including Accounts PayableWillingness to learn, practice new tools and being able to deal with changing environments (e-procurement, e-auctions)Structured way of working and professional business mannerImportant for the personality job fit:Excellent communication- and peoples ' skills.Quickly understand internal stakeholders needs and be service minded.Learn on the fly, can quickly be on top of terminology, and way of working.Nimble way of working.Always ready to change his/her way of working in order to find best solution.Great organizational skills, driven, attentive to details and has a structured way of working.We are looking for someone who enjoys administrational tasks and being the spider in the web. This person also needs to be flexible and used to work in a stressful environment. Used to handle many different projects and lots of data at the same time.We will attribute great importance to personal suitability.About the positionThe assignment is a concultancy position with employment at Adecco. Start will be as soon as possible after agreement and initially last until the last of December 2021, with possibility of prolongation.Contact detailsIf you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:Caroline Carlsson at caroline.carlsson@adecco.se Welcome with your application!KeywordsBuyer, Purchaser, Procurement, Inköpare, inköp, purchasing, sourcing, IDP, automotive industry, Gothenburg, Göteborg, Adecco