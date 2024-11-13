Information Security Support
2024-11-13
Verisure is a leading global provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset. We are fast, agile, high performing and value driven. We protect and provide safety for more than five million customers in 17 countries across Europe & South America and we are constantly growing our customer base and range of services.
To us, it is important that you match our culture - high energy and flexibility, strong communication skills and huge amounts of drive. A "Winning as a Team" mentality is key.
Key Responsibilities
Working within a Global organization, this role will be responsible for coordinating activities within Northern Europe for our Global Information Security plan and interfacing with key stakeholders to ensure that any local variations are effectively highlighted to the Information Security Regional Manager and accommodated. This will require excellent all-round knowledge across all Information Security Domains aligned with business sensitivity and a pragmatic, patient and motivational approach.
A successful candidate will need to have significant drive, an analytical and organized mindset with the ability to anticipate risk, creatively resolve bottlenecks and work with a wider Global team. They will escalate critical issues with clarity and work with the right stake holders to obtain accurate information, at the right time, to ensure that critical decisions can be made correctly.
As part of this role, they will work with experts from all aspects of our exciting business, as well as regional third parties - in business areas far more varied than only dealing with corporate systems.
Main Responsibilities:
* Working within the Group Security Team, the position is responsible for providing security support and assurance for teams and stakeholders - as directed by the Regional InfoSec lead.
* Acting as a link between a countries management teams you will be responsible for translating regionally set targets into an actionable roadmap
* The position will work closely with the Security Architecture & Engineering and the Regional IT Ops functions to assist in implementing projects and achieving country specific security targets.
* The position will need to develop a strong rapport with key stakeholders within their allocated area of responsibilities. Communicating issues, requirements and regional variance requirements to the Regional Head of InfoSec - in order to prioritize and resource actions.
* Directed by the Regional InfoSec Lead, this role will also be responsible for any Security integration requirements within the region.
* Act as a local Security POC for Country and Regional team incidents and requests when required.
* Communication & Influencing; cooperate with key stakeholders and use methods and facilities in the area of security-architecture to influence their decision making.
What you bring
To be successful in this role, you will need an ownership mentality, passion for problem solving alongside a demonstrable technical track record. Along with this, you will need to have significant personal drive and an analytical mindset; with the ability to proactively anticipate risks and creatively resolve bottlenecks. Breaking down complex problems into manageable tasks is key.
You can expect some travel within Europe in order to connect with our wider team, although we work as a closely as a virtual organization. This supports our ethos of strong stakeholder collaboration and ensures that Security continues to be embedded throughout our business, ultimately protecting our customer's homes and families.
Required Experience:
* A mature and pragmatic approach to information security developed through at least 5 years in the Security field.
* Strong Experience of bringing people of "all levels" together to deliver joined-up and coordinated results in a collaborative manner
* Experience in working with a Risk Management mindset.
* Practical experience in balancing defined security requirements for new IT projects and initiatives
* Practical experience in helping project teams to embed security into business processes, IT solutions and systems.
* Familiarity with Data Privacy (EU GDPR), and relevant regional regulations.
* Practical experience with vulnerability and patch management, tools and techniques
* Experience working within a Global multi-cultural organization
* Experience of working with large corporate environments with technologies such as Linux, Windows and public cloud providers
* Written and Spoken Fluency in English.
Desired Experience:
* Relevant security certification (e.g. GSEC, CISSP, CISA, CISM, MSc in Information Security).
* Familiarity with and understanding of ISO 27001 and other frameworks
* Experience with security tool integrations with Windows , Linux and Unix OS
* Experience with IoT; particularly smart home technologies, and the business models behind them.
* Experience in working with supplier assurance and managing third party related information risks.
* Written and spoken Fluency in Spanish
Are you interested in becoming part of Verisure? Apply today!
If you are interested, please apply through our application system. Due to GDPR reasons and also to ensure a fair process for everyone we do not accept applications through email. Ersättning
SALARY Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "r2024100879". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Verisure Sverige AB
(org.nr 556153-2176) Arbetsplats
Verisure Innovation AB Jobbnummer
9008767