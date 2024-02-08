Information Security And Data Privacy Leader | Iitsab
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing processes, people, data and technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things.
About us
Together, we create a workplace where everyone feels free to be themselves - to experiment, try new ways, and dare to ask, "What if...?" We believe in everyday personal growth and offer the opportunity to develop your career globally.
At IKEA we have a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is an opportunity to learn new skills, and where the goal always is to create a better everyday life for the many people. We give down-to-earth, straightforward people the possibility to grow, both as individuals and in their professional roles. We offer this position in a fast-paced, truly global environment with many challenges and development opportunities.
About You
We are now looking for an Information Security and Data Privacy (ISDP) Leader who will be contributing and be part of the team that develops and leads the agenda for information security and data privacy for Inter IKEA Group and IKEA franchisees. As part of our team, you will, together with your peers, continuously improve our information security and data privacy strategy for IKEA. You will engage with stakeholders across the organisation, nurturing a security-by-design culture, advocating trusted data and technologies, and monitoring digital risks and improvement plans. With your broad knowledge, you will be a big contributor to the protection and strengthening of the IKEA Brand and trademark.
More specifically, in this role you will:
Build long-term professional relationships with representatives from the IKEA franchisees and enable the IKEA franchisees to implement our IKEA business requirements on information security and data privacy.
Support digital product teams in their delivery of innovative digital products and allowing them to demonstrate effective information security and data privacy measures.
Engage with stakeholders in Inter IKEA Group's Retail Concept and IKEA franchisees to enable co-workers to take their responsibilities in the field of information security and data privacy by providing expertise, best practices, trainings and hands-on support.
Lead projects with deep knowledge in one or more information security areas, such as those related to digital/IT risk management, cloud security, DevSecOps, and/or digital resilience.
Coordinate incidents within Inter IKEA Group and at IKEA franchisees to minimise the impact on the IKEA value chain and keep IKEA available for the many.
Work closely together with peers across Inter IKEA Group and across IKEA to strengthen and contribute to a strong and relevant IKEA franchise offer.
At any time, act as an ambassador of IKEA values and role model for fact-based business leadership.
In this role you will report to our ISDP Team Manager and work closely with other ISDP leaders, Cyber security leaders and specialists across Inter IKEA Group to lead towards uniformity and commonality, contributing to the Inter IKEA security and privacy approach to secure IKEA in a connected value chain.
To be successful in the role, we expect that you have working experience of at least 5 years with:
Information security and data privacy industry standards and frameworks
Digital/IT risk frameworks and assessments
Information security assessments
Third party risk management
Security awareness
Cloud security
Data and application security
Incident response
Cyber resilience
The IKEA culture and values are very much a part of our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com
or just watch this video: https://bit.ly/ikea-what-if
