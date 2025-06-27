Influencer & Affiliate Marketing Manager Dach
Matsmart in Scandinavia AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Matsmart in Scandinavia AB i Stockholm
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Motatos is a different kind of food store, challenging the thought of sustainable consumption. We're a European grocery e-commerce, aiding the sustainable reform of our food system by giving everyone a chance to save our planet in an effortless way. We partner with food and FMCG companies to save products at risk of going to waste by re-selling them at discounted prices directly to consumers: sustainable, affordable and accessible to all. Today, our shops are open in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Germany and Austria.
Working at Motatos, you will join our fight against food waste and contribute to making the world a better place.
We're now looking for an experienced Influencer & Affiliate Manager to join our mission and our Performance Marketing team of five this autumn, preferably starting in September. You will help us scale our impact by building strong partnerships and driving measurable growth. This role reports to the Head of Performance Marketing.
What You'll Do Own and develop our influencer and affiliate marketing strategy in DACH
Build relationships with influencers, content creators, and affiliate partners that drive sales, and align with our brand values and sustainability mission.
Manage and optimize our programs on digital affiliate platforms such as Impact, as well as handling and developing direct relations with other affiliate partners for online and offline initiatives.
Collaborate cross-functionally with brand, creative, and e-commerce teams to launch campaigns that drive sales in a cost-effective manner.
Monitor, analyze, and report on KPIs-ensuring campaigns meet ROI and performance targets.
Stay on top of trends and new formats in influencer and affiliate marketing, and translate them into actionable strategies.
Set goals and track KPIs to assess the success of marketing initiatives.
Refine and adjust strategies based on performance data and ever evolving market conditions.
What We're Looking For 2+ years of hands-on experience in both influencer marketing and affiliate marketing, preferably in the e-commerce or consumer goods space.
Proven experience managing affiliate programs using Impact, Adtraction, or similar platforms.
Strong network and know-how in working with creators, influencers, affiliates and other partnerships, especially in Germany and Austria.
Analytical mindset-you know your CAC from your ROAS, and you're comfortable pulling reports and optimizing campaigns and partnerships.
A collaborative and entrepreneurial spirit-you're independent and take ownership, but also thrive in a team and environment that moves and evolves fast.
Strong project management and problem solving skills
An excellent communicator and collaborator, able to work effectively with diverse teams.
Proficiency in English and German.
The Motatos way
We're not only a different kind of food store, with a burning passion for saving already-produced stuff. Above all else, we're a company filled with unlike-minded people who constantly turn our food-saving dreams into reality and are the creators of a remarkable company culture (humble hint: ours). The Motatos way is all about being human, caring for each other, disrupting to challenge the status quo, and taking action to make things happen because, at the end of the day, food doesn't save itself.
What We Offer An opportunity to be part of a journey that makes a real difference for the food system at large but not the least in the everyday lives of our customers.
A challenging and rare opportunity to play a key role in this growth journey, challenging the status quo in the food retail business.
Work with a passionate and international team in a fast-paced scale-up environment.
You will get a good combination of freedom, responsibility, and variety.
A hybrid workplace with opportunity to work remotely part of the time.
A social and friendly work environment, with an office centrally located in Berlin or Stockholm.
An attractive benefit package, including five extra flex days off outside of our 30 day vacation policy.
So, are you ready to make an impact?
We'd love to hear from you! Apply now and join us in making sustainable consumption effortless-and affordable-for everyone. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Matsmart in Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556901-6354), https://www.motatos.com/ Arbetsplats
Matsmart-Motatos Jobbnummer
9408565