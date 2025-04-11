Industry Principal/Principal Consultant
Role - Industry Principal /Principal Consultant/ Digital Workplace Transformation Leader
Skill - Digital Workplace Transformation
Location - Netherlands
Compensation - Competitive (including bonus)
Job Description:
The Digital Workplace Advisory Group is a strategic practice unit established to help orchestrate the breadth of Infosys digital workplace service offerings across the technology service-lines, complemented with experience design, digital adoption & learning services to deliver an integrated and human-centric experience to our enterprise clients in their journey to the future of work. This team is responsible for driving integrated Go To Market incubating industry solutions, Managing Analyst Briefings & provide technology advisory services to Client execs in their digital transformation of workplace.
Your role
In the role of Industry Principal, you would be part of team of digital workplace transformation leaders and evangelists on future of work who specialize in leading organizations through digital workplace transformation by leveraging emerging workplace technologies. You will work on customer engagements to define, sell and guide customers on initiatives in the areas of digital workplace strategy, employee experience transformation, workplace modernization, organizational change and smart workspace design.
Role and Responsibilities:
Provide technology advisory services to Client Executives on their digital workplace strategy & roadmap.
Lead large digital workplace transformation programs as a trusted Technology advisor to clients working with multiple client stakeholders, business groups and service providers.
Provide best-fit architectural solutions, technology consultation, assist in defining scope and sizing of work, create technology differentiation to ensure high quality technical solutions and thought leadership for digital workplace.
Manage a range of stakeholders and subject matter experts to ensure alignment to business needs.
Liase with various integration forums and internal governance committees
Strategic and Large deal advisory - Lead integrated solutions for large proposals or client programs (digital workplace).
Program manage large consulting/advisory engagements for digital workplace.
Required - Mandatory:
• Experience in IT .
• A Digital Workplace Technology strategist and evangelist who specializes in leading organizations through digital transformation by leveraging emerging technology and articulating the strategy to deliver new products, business paradigms and ecosystem partnerships that enable growth and increase operational efficiency.
• Well versed with Industry Standards, OEM Standards, and Service Offerings in the "Digital Workplace" domain to be able to provide solution advisory and transformation strategy.
• Experience across the breadth of Digital Workplace Technology domains in Three or more of the below service offering domains -
Employee Experience, Modern Workplace and Endpoint Management, Digital Collaboration (Team Collaboration, Cloud Voice & Meeting & Meeting & Collaborative Apps), DaaS & Device lifecycle Management (Modern device and endpoint management, Cloud Virtual Desktops, Device Analytics & experience management), Connected Workspaces (IoT, AR/VR), Workplace Security), Digital Adoption & Change Management (incl. Workplace Analytics), Service desk & experience, (incl. Conversational AI) & Automation). Big
Besides the professional qualifications of the candidates, we place great importance in addition to various forms personality profile. These include:
• Excellent in Verbal, written communication.
• Strong stakeholder management and negotiation skills to be able to influence or manage difficult stakeholders both internal and external - partners, service providers and customers.
• Willingness and flexibility to learn new technologies (learnability, having a pulse on industry trends), scale up quickly and adapt to different roles as the situation demands.
Why Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
