Industrial PhD student - Machine Elements and Tribology for EVs
Traton AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2026-03-26
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Traton AB i Södertälje
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden. Internal applicants from TRATON Group R&D are prioritized for this position. Candidates from the broader TRATON Group (including brands) are welcome to apply and may be reviewed based on business needs.
Bearing currents pose a major durability risk in electrified propulsion and transmission units. In the group EMC Solutions and eMotor testing (Domain ePropulsion and Drivetrain development) we are developing methods and models to understand and mitigate bearing current issues in our electric propulsion units. We are now looking for a curious and driven engineer to join our group as an industrial PhD student in a research project focusing on tribology for electric vehicles. The project aims to develop a physics-based design tool for predicting, understanding and ultimately mitigating bearing current-induces damages.
As an industrial PhD student, you will be academically affiliated with the Division of Machine elements, Department of Engineering Sciences and Mathematics, at Luleå University of Technology (LTU) in northern Sweden, and having supervisors both LTU and Traton throughout the project.
The field of machine elements generally involves the analysis and optimization of machine components and component systems based on performance, energy efficiency, reliability, and environmental impact. Within this field, tribology- the study of friction, lubrication and wear in contacts- is central, and in this project you will contribute to building fundamental knowledge in electrified tribological contacts, with a specific focus on bearing currents in electric powertrains. The project is largely experimental in nature, but will contain simulation and model development to support the understanding of underlying phenomena. You will spend most of your time at Traton R&D in Södertälje and part of your time at LTU in Luleå.
Job Responsibilities
Your tasks as an industrial PhD student include, but are not limited to;
Plan and execute scientific investigations - on site in Södertälje and partly at LTU
Perform experimental model- and component-level studies of electrified tribological contacts
Develop tribological models and methods.
Write scientific articles and present results at seminars and conferences
Write and defend a doctoral thesis
60 credits of higher education courses in the technical field
Be part of our innovative team at TRATON R&D, developing and verifying our products
Collaborate closely with our development engineers to implement new knowledge into the product development process and ensure industrial relevance of the research
Grow scientific expertise in electrified tribology and strengthening TRATONS 's ability to face future challenges in electric powertrain development
Who You Are
We are looking for you with a master's degree in mechanical engineering, engineering physics, material technology or similar field and with experience in related fields. A high level of initiative, good cooperation skills, and written and oral communication skills are necessary.
In the selection of a candidate the following applies:
knowledge and technical skills relevant for the project
personal skills relevant for conducting scientific research
good quality on diploma thesis
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
Our group - EMC Solutions and eMotor Testing - is a newly formed group within electric propulsion development, that is responsible for understanding and designing solutions for EMC and high frequency phenomena of the main propulsion unit of the electric drivetrain, e-machine component testing from conceptualization phase to validation of industrialized customer solutions, as well as oil formulation and e-tribology of the drive train.
We are currently a group of 11 people, in the roles of design and test engineers, scrum master, and tribology and oil experts, that work together in a customer centric and exploring approach. When developing our customer solutions, we are organized in virtual and cross-functional value creation flows according to the TRATON tailored SAFE framework. As a group, we come together to build competence, assure quality and long term methods and technical development.
We promote a helpful, inclusive and supportive work environment. Discussions, troubleshooting, and analysis are part of our daily work and we are transparent and humble in our interactions. We are curious and we learn together as we apply ourselves to new challenges.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Traton AB
(org.nr 556528-9104)
Kvarnbergagatan 14 A (visa karta
)
151 36 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9821046