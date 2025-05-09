Industrial PhD - Cell nucleation in microcellular injection moulding
2025-05-09
Scania's R&D department is transforming to become part of TRATON Group R&D. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
Designing a sustainable product is a key part of the transformation, and the development of new materials and technologies is needed to support this. Research and advanced engineering within cab domain deliver industry-leading expertise in designing sustainable components to our internal customers, spanning the complete product development cycle from basic research to ensuring the quality of vehicles in service. Cost-efficient weight reduction by using physical foaming for injection moulded parts is one example of technologies that support the transformation.
This PhD project will improve the knowledge and understanding of cell nucleation and cell growth in the physical foaming process called KuFizz. Effects of chemical structures, molar masses, and distributions on cell nucleation will be carefully studied, as well as effects of polymer morphology. Furthermore, cell nucleation and cell growth for different nucleation agents will be investigated in detail. If a clear understanding of the nucleation and growth of cells in polymers during microcellular injection moulding can be achieved, it will be possible to optimize the material both for weight reduction (material savings) and mechanical strength. To succeed with the objective of this project, modelling and simulations will be combined with comprehensive experimental studies. At the end of the project, the aim is to have a clear understanding of cell nucleation and cell growth in the most important polymers in cars and trucks (i.e., polypropylene (PP), polyamides (PAs), and Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)), and that the knowledge gained can be applied to other current, as well as new, upcoming polymers in vehicles. The knowledge will be spread to designers and engineers to ensure optimized products and achieve both low weight and high strength. The results of the project are expected to be published in scientific journals and presented at national and international conferences.
You will be employed by TRATON, while the academic position at KTH will provide the opportunity for professional development through studies towards a PhD degree. The goal is a completed doctoral education up to an obtained doctoral degree. You will work on research projects within TRATON, together with suppliers and manufacturers, universities, and research institutes.
The work will be done in close collaboration with KTH, division of polymeric materials. The main supervisor will be Professor Mikael Hedenqvist and the co-supervisor Lars Jerpdal at TRATON. The main workplace will be at Scania in Södertälje.
Who You Are
We place a high value on personal drive, good communication, and team spirit. As a PhD student, you are expected to work independently, challenge yourself and others, and push the research frontier forward.
Your responsibilities will also include:
Holding a Master's degree or equivalent in materials science and engineering, materials, mechanical engineering, technical physics, or a related field.
Being familiar with the basics of polymeric materials characterization techniques.
Demonstrating strong analytical skills, being well-organized, and able to independently plan and execute tasks.
Performing practical hands-on experiments.
Communicating effectively in both written and spoken English.
(Meritorious) Communicating effectively in both written and spoken Swedish.
Characteristics such as initiative and good cooperation skills are necessary. You are dedicated, curious, interested, and driven to develop new ideas and deliver results. You thrive working in teams and are inspired by a creative climate surrounded by highly competent colleagues. You are customer-oriented and can represent TRATON research and advanced engineering externally towards universities, institutes, and companies in project collaborations.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
You will be part of the global unit responsible for research and advanced engineering within Cab domain at Traton Group R&D. The unit currently consists of 10 very experienced research engineers working in four strategic areas. We perform research and advanced engineering activities and deliver results to enable development of sustainable, circular and more light weight vehicles and to supply complete Traton Group R&D with technical expertise on design of future sustainable vehicles.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-05-23. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Lars Jerpdal, lars.jerpdal@scania.com
, +46 8 553 897 22 or Viktor Wåhlin, viktor.wahlin@scania.com
, +46 8 553 525 76
