Industrial doctoral (PhD) (758034)

Join our Team
About this opportunity
Ericsson's 6G vision, first introduced in 2020, remains pivotal for transforming business and society in the 2030s through secure, efficient, and sustainable communication services. As 6G development progresses into a more concrete phase of regulation and standardization we are looking for researchers that would like to join us, co-creating a cyber-physical world.
Ericsson Research develops new communication solutions and standards. The organization is responsible for providing Ericsson with world-class system concepts, technology innovations, and research methodology. Rapidly growing demands for mobile broadband access in combination with needs for new technology and solutions motivated by the ongoing transformation of society where everything that benefits from being connected will be connected creates challenging and exciting opportunities. Building on our experience from real network operations, profound knowledge about existing standards, and forward-looking research, we pioneer and excel in innovative ideas and solutions that craft todays and tomorrow's mobile radio communication.
Ericsson Research Area Radio provides advanced system and signal processing solutions, including multi-antenna concepts, targeting standardization of radio access systems. Are you passionate about technology and love inventing new things? Are you an exceptionally skilled and motivated researcher interested in developing cutting-edge technology for future radio networks? Does joining our world-leading radio research team sound appealing?
The emerging 6th generation of mobile communication systems aims to provide enhanced mobile broadband as well as beyond communication services. A key enabling technology for the new generation is 6G-grade advanced multiple input multiple out (MIMO) systems, which make the near-field zones so large that most user devices will reside in them. The presence of this non-negligible near-field zone enables very precise beam focusing and raises new fundamental research challenges, related to near-field-specific novel beamforming solutions, new evaluation techniques and signal processing algorithms.
This position has been created with a cooperation with Prof. Emil Björnson from KTH and Adj. Prof. Gabor Fodor as academic and industry supervisors respectively.
Take the challenge and join our team for an industrial doctoral opportunity on "Advanced Beamforming Techniques for Near Field MIMO Systems".
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
