Indirect Sourcing Category Manager
Indirect Sourcing Category Manager - Focus on Process Methods and Digitization
Role Mission: Do you have a passion for improving processes and leveraging digital tools? Join our Strategic Global Sourcing team at Atlas Copco Industrial Technique AB as an Indirect Sourcing Category Manager with a focus on Process Methods and Digitization. In this role, you will understand current processes and methods used in the sourcing department and identify areas of improvement regarding digitalization tools. Your scope will not be limited to Indirect Materials but will also be cross-functional, including Direct Materials.
Your Job Responsibilities:
Conduct a thorough analysis of current sourcing processes and methods to identify areas for improvement, including the adoption of digital tools.
Identify, evaluate, and implement the best digital tools to enhance sourcing processes.
Define project goals, objectives, and success criteria, and develop a comprehensive project plan, budget, and timeline.
Collaborate with cross-functional stakeholders to understand ongoing strategies, priorities, and roadmaps, and identify gaps and needs for sourcing.
Evaluate and benchmark AI tools, intelligent spend analysis tools, and e-auction platforms to enhance sourcing activities.
Establish and define training needs for the sourcing team based on the proposed methods and digital tools.
Act as a trusted advisor in the sourcing process, guiding supplier negotiations and managing ongoing projects.
Lead RFx processes, evaluate suppliers, and manage a range of saving projects, from transactional to complex services.
Develop and manage category strategies and supplier relationships.
Achieve annual savings according to the agreed sourcing plan and project pipeline.
Are You?
We believe you have a background in both indirect and direct material purchasing, with strong knowledge of processes and methods. You are inspired to challenge and improve the status quo. You are a skilled purchaser and negotiator who is not afraid to take on challenges and responsibilities for different categories within the indirect purchasing team. Proficiency in English, both written and spoken, is essential for this position to effectively communicate with various stakeholders.
Knowledge and Skills Expected:
Education: Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, Information Technology, or a related field. A Master's degree is preferred.
Experience: Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in sourcing, procurement, or supply chain management, with at least 2 years in a digital transformation or technology integration role.
Functional Competence: Strong understanding of global sourcing processes and best practices. Experience with digital tools and platforms such as ERP systems, AI software, and data analytics tools. Proven track record of leading digital transformation projects in a sourcing or procurement context. Knowledge of supplier collaboration tools and e-auction platforms. Ability to develop and implement strategic sourcing plans.
Behavioral Skills: Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills. Strong communication and interpersonal skills. Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams. Adaptability and openness to change. Strong leadership and project management skills.
Additional Requirements: Experience with Master Data Management and Intelligent Spend Engines. Familiarity with AI integration in sourcing activities. Ability to benchmark and implement best practices in digital sourcing.
Location: Sickla, Sweden.
Atlas Copco's Industrial Technique: We provide industrial power tools and systems, industrial assembly solutions, quality assurance products, software, and service through a global network. The business area innovates for sustainable productivity for customers in the automotive and general industries, maintenance, and vehicle service. Principal product development and manufacturing units are in Sweden, Germany, the United States, United Kingdom, France, Japan, and Hungary. Learn more at www.atlascopcogroup.com.
Application & More Information: If you're interested in the position, send us your application including your CV (no personal letter) and answer a few questions about the requirements of the role. Kindly note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via mail. Our process includes application screening, interview rounds, a personality assessment, and for the final candidate, references and a background check will be conducted
