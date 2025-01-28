In house Photographer
2025-01-28
Job Description
As a photographer in the studio, you are responsible for all production that is done in house. You should be able to shoot various products, Lookbook images and all types of "on top" assignments that are ordered from our various channels. You are also responsible for how the studio is run and that all equipment is functional, including product photo stations and it 's technical support (camera, lighting, software, etc.).
Your main responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Photograph all products for e-commerce (product and Lookbook).
Photography for all channels such as e-com, Social Media and newsletters.
Film and edit moving content for e-com and social media channels.
Responsibility for quality and tonality according to & Other Stories guidelines.
Manage files and certain post production.
Collaborate with Photo Studio Team.
Able to hold meetings and presentations.
Be proactive and bring new ideas to constantly improve the workflow and shopping experience.
Qualifications
We are looking for an In house Photographer with previous experience from working with different kind of photoshoots and who can handle both high quality product photography, fashion photography as well as portraits / lifestyle and still lifes to join our team in our Stockholm Atelier.
Knows:
Capture One
Adobe Suite
Profoto studio equipment
Canon camera equipment
Da Vinci resolve
Experience from filming and editing is an advantage.
We'd love to meet someone who
As a person, we believe you are very ambitious yet humble and a fast learner. You are constantly looking for possibilities to improve things. You value own responsibility, fast pace, teamwork and straight forward communication. You look forward to an opportunity to create strong results in collaboration with the entire team. You always work with the customer in mind.
To be a successful In-house Photographer we also believe that you:
have experience of working with lookbook and/ or product photography.
have good knowledge of studio lighting.
are used to working at a high pace image production and with short deadlines.
are highly structured and organized in your work
work well under stressful conditions.
have a flexible mindset.
are an open, straightforward communicator.
are constantly looking for possibilities to improve things.
are creative and have a sense of composition.
are independent and cooperative.
loves being part of a team, your mantra is TEAMWORK!
have great social skills.
have minimum experience 3 years.
Additional Information
This is a temporary full-time role based in Stockholm (Kungsholmstorg 5) starting mid March until end of February 2026. If you feel your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application in English, latest by February 7th, 2024. Interviews will be held continuously.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Why kindly ask you to not attach cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Global Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
& Other Stories offers fashion-loving women a wide range of shoes, bags, accessories, beauty and ready-to-wear - all equally important for the whole look. We inspire women to create their own personal style and expression. Our ateliers design diverse collections with great attention to detail and quality, always with modern femininity in mind. Learn more about & Other Stories here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Kungsholmstorg 5 (visa karta
)
112 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9131334