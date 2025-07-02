Improvement & Operations Coordinator
Location: Kungsbacka, Sweden
Department: Production/Operations
Type: Permanent / Full-time
About Piab Group:
At Piab Group we improve our customers' productivity, sustainability, and safety through evolving industrial automation and have done so since 1951. We believe in an automated world where no resources are wasted, and no humans are injured. With annual sales of ~3 billion SEK and more than 1400 employees, Piab is a global organization, serving customers in more than 100 countries from a vast network of subsidiaries and channel partners. Since 2018, Piab Group has been owned by Patricia Industries, part of Investor AB.
The Lifting Automation Division specializes in smart lifting solutions using vacuum technology, which can be implemented in industries such as logistics, food & beverage, pharma, automotive, woodworking, and aviation. We are global leaders in ergonomic handling of the most advanced products in the market.
You can expect the following with us:
Innovative Culture: Be part of a team that thrives on creativity and innovation.
Global Impact: Work with a company that is a world leader in vacuum transport solutions.
Global Presence: Piab has 25+ sales offices and over 900 partners worldwide, ensuring a vast network and global reach.
Sustainable Vision: Contribute to an automated world, promoting safety and efficiency.
Professional Growth: Access opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement.
Diverse and Inclusive: Join a workplace that values diversity and fosters an inclusive environment.
Stable Employer: As part of Patricia Industries and connected to the Wallenberg family, Piab benefits from strong support and a commitment to long-term growth and sustainability.
Job Mission
As an Improvement & Operations Coordinator, you will support the Production Manager in driving improvement initiatives, optimizing production processes, and managing minor operational and facility-related tasks. This entry-level role offers hands-on experience in process efficiency, facility coordination, and production support.
Key Responsibilities
Production & Process Improvement
Support planning and execution of workflow optimizations and production layout improvements to enhance efficiency.
Assist in collecting and analyzing production data to identify and track improvement areas.
Participate in continuous improvement initiatives to enhance operational effectiveness.
Help identify and resolve bottlenecks in production processes.
Ensure workspace organization and contribute to maintaining an optimized production environment.
Operations & Facility Coordination
Assist in coordinating minor maintenance and facility-related projects with contractors.
Support workspace layout planning and infrastructure adjustments to meet production needs.
Help track and follow up on facility maintenance schedules and minor workplace improvements.
Manage inventory of key supplies and coordinate procurement of consumables needed for production.
Administrative & Ordering Support
Assist in handling small-scale purchasing of consumables and supplies to ensure production continuity.
Maintain documentation related to facility management and workplace safety initiatives.
Help coordinate communication between production, facility management, and external service providers.
Support internal systems for tracking maintenance issues, supply orders, and process updates.
Preferred Competencies
Proactive and eager to learn about production workflows and operational improvements.
Organized and detail-oriented, with strong administrative and coordination skills.
Strong problem-solving skills and ability to take a hands-on approach to tasks.
Ability to work independently while collaborating effectively across different teams.
Basic skills in Microsoft Office and familiarity with ERP tools.
Experience and Education
Relevant education in engineering, production management, industrial management, or related fields.
Prior experience in production, operations, or facility coordination is beneficial but not required.
Experience in workflow optimization, process improvements, or administrative coordination is an advantage.
Fluency in Swedish and English.
This is what our employees say about us:
"At Piab, I have the chance to leave my own footprint. The low hierarchy means my ideas are heard and valued. #LoveWhereIWork"
How to Apply:
If you are passionate about innovation and want to make a difference in the world of automation, we would love to hear from you! Click the apply button to start with your application.
Please be advised that a valid work permit for the country we offer the open vacancy is required for non-EU citizens. Unfortunately, applications without a valid work permit we cannot be considered.
