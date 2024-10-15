Import Assistant / Butiks säljare
2024-10-15
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
Visa alla jobb hos Pak Express AB i Jönköping
Import Assistant/ Butiks säljare
We are looking for an experienced person who can take care of our chain of food stores. Just now we have three livsmedel store which have focus on Asian and african food. We import fresh vegetables & Fruits with in Europe and from different countries around the world. We are looking the person who has knowledge about the vegetables, fruits and handling of the sales of fresh vegetables and fruits on our three butiks and whole sale in Sweden.
In order to thrive in the role of sales and purchaser, it is important to have good collaborative skills and at the same time be able to take your own initiatives.
You should be communicative, outgoing and have an analytical streak, enjoy working in an environment with a large and varied contact area, both externally and internally, are structured and meticulous and have the ability to see things from different perspectives. Business acumen, drive and the ability to see opportunities are also required to be able to cope with the tasks that buyers have.
It is an advantage to have previous experience of Swedish market with Asian merchant market in order to have grocery products sales in Swedish market especially fruits and vegetables. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-26
E-post: pakexpressab@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "HK01". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pak Express AB
(org.nr 559336-3806)
Sandgatan 1 (visa karta
)
561 42 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
8958245