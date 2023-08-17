IE Technician
2023-08-17
Job responsibilities:
1. Setting and updating benchmark working hours
2. Exploration, promotion, and implementation of on-site improvement projects
3. Mastering and improving the entire process of VSM
4. Application and promotion of basic IE tools (line balancing, capacity improvement, ECRS, rapid mold change, etc.)
5. Statistics and analysis of IE related KPI indicators
Job requirements:
1. Bachelor's degree or above (available for outstanding individuals)
2. At least 3 years of IE work experience, familiar with IE implementation methods and processes in the manufacturing industry, and have a deep understanding of waste in production sites
3. Clear efficiency and cost improvement ideas, sensitive to data, and strong ability to summarize and summarize
4. Having a strong sense of responsibility, good logical thinking ability, and communication and coordination skills, constantly pursuing work innovation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-16
E-post: liuyeyu@senior798.com Omfattning
